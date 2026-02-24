Four-Star Vanderbilt Basketball Commit Talks Why He Chose Vanderbilt: The Anchor

It was a successful weekend for four-star Vanderbilt men’s basketball commit Anthony Brown as he helped lead his high school, Archbishop Carroll to an upset win over DeMatha in the conference quarterfinals.

But what was perhaps most important about Brown’s postgame interview with Pro Insight was his comments on why he chose to commit to Vanderbilt. Similar to how Brown has helped his high school see a culture change and allow the results to show on the floor, he wants to do the same in Nashville.

“I wanted to be a part of culture changes like I’m doing here. And I think coach B’s [Vanderbilt men’s basketball head coach Mark Byington] doing that at Vanderbilt. Even in all sports, their football team was tremendous, so little things like that mean a lot to me,” Brown said.

Along with Brown’s commitment to Vanderbilt comes his goals of what he wants to accomplish in Nashville as well. And he feels like he could help Vanderbilt win championships.

“Just understanding that I have a chance to put a banner up in Vanderbilt and win a championship and change the culture. That’s something I want to be a part of,” Brown said.

While Brown will have to prove himself on the court when he gets to college, he does want the fans to know one thing that they can expect out of him: he wants to win.

“A dog,” Brown said on what fans can expect to see. “My confidence is high, I have a high motor. I just want to win. I'm competitive.”

The Anchor: Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026

With her 35-point performance in the win over No. 16 Kentucky, Vanderbilt women’s basketball star guard Mikyla Blakes is just the second SEC player in the past 15 years to record nine consecutive games with at least 20 points. The other player to do so was Angel Reese during the 2022-2023 season.

Vanderbilt women’s basketball remained at No. 5 in the latest women’s basketball AP Top 25. The Commodores win over the Wildcats was the only game of the week as they had a midweek bye.

Vanderbilt men's tennis took down in-state rival Tennessee Monday 4-2. Vanderbilt won the doubles point to take a 1-0 lead before Hoyoung Roh won the match point over Tennessee's Alejandro Moreno to give the Commodores the win.

Monday’s Commodores Results

Vanderbilt men’s tennis beat Tennessee 4-2.

Tuesday’s Commodores Schedule

Vanderbilt baseball vs. Evansville, 4:30 p.m. CT.

Commodores Quote of The Day

“Grantland Rice was proof that a thoughtful and consistent philosophy can give shape and meaning to sports and sportswriting, and maybe even to life as a whole." Randy Roberts

We’ll Leave You With This…

We're never going to get tired of watching Aubrey and Mikayla playing together 🤩 pic.twitter.com/ERkS5IsiZx — Vanderbilt WBB (@VandyWBB) February 23, 2026

