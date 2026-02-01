Frankie Collins Injury Update After Vanderbilt Basketball’s Win Over Ole Miss

NASHVILLE – Vanderbilt could get one of their guards that has been out a while back very soon.

Vanderbilt guard Frankie Collins has been out with a meniscus injury since mid-December, but could return in the near future, according to Vanderbilt head coach Mark Byington. After Vanderbilt’s 71-68 win over Ole Miss Saturday evening, Byington said that Collins is medically cleared to play and is “hopeful” that he can get back going this upcoming week.

“Frankie is medically cleared to play. We just got to get him going. Hopefully this bye week’s the one, but he’s got to push himself and get ready,” Byington said.

Collins last played in Vanderbilt’s overtime win over Memphis on Dec. 17. The guard has averaged 7.8 points, 4.7 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game this season. But what Vanderbilt has missed most from Collins is his defensive ability.

Collins gives Vanderbilt a boost defensively when he is on the floor. In the nine games Collins has played this season, he has totaled 22 steals, which is good enough for 2.4 steals per game. Of course, having Collins on the floor also adds more depth to the roster as well. Even without Collins so far in SEC play, the Commodores have done a good job of getting to 6-3 in the SEC and 19-3 overall.

One aspect of Vanderbilt that has surged recently has been its defense. With guards like Tyler Tanner being able to take the ball away consistently, the Commodores defense has taken it up a notch of late. With Frankie Collins seemingly coming back in the near future, Vanderbilt’s defense will look to continue to surge.

Collins transferred to Nashville over the offseason from TCU, where he averaged 11.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Horned Frogs. When he came over to Vanderbilt, Byington counted on Collins to be a guy that the team can rely on throughout the season.

“I know we counted on him. We invested in him, and he’s a guy that really helps us win,” Byington said. “So hopefully, he’d have the same motivation to get back.”

Vanderbilt is going into its midweek bye at the best possible time. Between injuries and the lasting impacts of the winter storm that hit millions across the South, Vanderbilt needs a little bit of time to get healthy and get rested. The next time the Commodores are on the floor will be at home against Oklahoma on Feb. 7.

