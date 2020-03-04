Heading to NCAA Tournament, SEC Basketball Average at best

This might be a shock to the system or feelings of some, but the reality of it is that SEC men's basketball from top to bottom is just an average league.

While the conference might have the best collection of big-name coaches in the country, the on-court product as of this writing is less than the best ever in the conference as a whole.

Tuesday was a perfect example of this and stands as proof.

Just hours after deadly storms ripped through the heart of Tennessee, the states two SEC teams went on the road and whipped up on their opponents.

The Tennessee Vols went into Lexington, home of the regular season conference champs, and overcame a 17-point second-half deficit to upset Kentucky in Rupp Arena.

It's not like the Big Blue didn't have anything to play for either. They have been on a steady climb since some early season losses, with only a defeat in Auburn at the hands of the Tigers as their only negative before last night.

The Wildcats were even starting to generate talk of potentially earning a number one or two seed in the Big Dance. That was until Tuesday night.

Vanderbilt, winners of just one conference basketball game in the last two seasons made it a clean sweep for the state when they marched into Tuscaloosa and doubled their conference win total and almost assuredly knocking the Crimson Tide's last hope of making the dance out from under them.

Despite the loss, Kentucky along with Auburn is the cream of the crop in the SEC. Others like LSU and Florida are a notch below and then the rest of the back.

But if we are being honest with ourselves, this league is a collection of very average teams who are capable of beating each other up or capable of losing to Evansville.

While anything is possible and someone could make a run through the coming SEC tournament and steal an at-large berth, there are only three teams who should consider themselves locks for March Madness.

Kentucky (24-6), Auburn (24-5), and LSU (20-9) will all be dancing in two weeks, the rest of the conference is just hoping to get their chance.

Florida, Mississippi State, South Carolina, and Tennessee all have double-digit losses on the season and all are on the bubble.

Tennessee helped their cause with a win in Lexington, but Carolina suffered a blow after losing to Alabama on Saturday only to have the Tide fall to Vanderbilt.

The Gators and Bulldogs are already planning their run in Nashville as the only surefire way to guarantee a place in the dance, but neither looks to have what it takes to win it all next week at Bridgestone Arena.

It would be a shock to see anyone walk away from 501 Broadway with the tournament belt not named Kentucky or Auburn, and even then it is highly unlikely that either of those two teams is good enough to win it all.

Let's face it, the SEC is just an average league in 2020, whether you want to admit it or not.