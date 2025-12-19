How Strong Are Vanderbilt Basketball's Wins, Metrics? A Look At Its Rèsumè

Say what you will about Vanderbilt basketball through the first 11 games of Mark Byington’s second season at the helm, but it’s undefeated and the metrics have fallen in love with the Commodores with two games left in its non-conference slate.

The Commodores head to Winston Salem to face Wake Forest as the No. 8 team in the NET Rankings, the No. 13 ranking in the AP Top 25, the No. 10 team in KenPom and have a top 10 offense in KenPom as well as the No. 16 defense. Vanderbilt’s latest rèsumè booster was a 77-70 overtime win against Memphis at FedEx Forum on Wednesday night.

Vanderbilt is 11-0 for the first time since 2007-08 and if it takes down Wake Forest and New Haven it will finish non-conference play undefeated for the first time since the same season.

“We have a chance to have a good team,” Vanderbilt coach Mark Byington said after the Commodores’ opener. “When you’re a coach you want hope for the season, you want optimism for the season. Some people lie about it, but I can say the truth and say I’m excited about this group. We’ll get better and better.”

As Vanderbilt looks to take a leap in 2025-26–Byington’s second year at the helm–it does so with a roster including just three returning scholarship players in Tyler Tanner, Devin McGlockton and Tyler Nickel. All three of which have taken on significant roles on a team that possesses an eight-man transfer class headlined by TCU point guard Frankie Collins, North Carolina big man Jalen Washington, Washington wing Tyler Harris, Miles and Cornell wing AK Okereke.

“The priority this recruiting season was to gain some more length, size,” Vanderbilt assistant coach Xavier Joyner told Vandy on SI over the summer. “We knew going into last year we were maybe the smallest team in the SEC regarding length, size so we wanted to upgrade that, which we did.”

That class has given the Commodores a chance to be a higher seed in the NCAA Tournament than they’ve ever been. Here’s where their rèsumè stands these days.

Dec 17, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores head coach Mark Byington calls a play against the Memphis Tigers during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images | Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

Quad wins:

Quad 1A: 0-0

Quad 1: 2-0

Wins: UCF, Saint Mary’s

Quad 2: 3-0

Wins: VCU, SMU, Memphis

Quad 3: 2–0

Lipscomb, Western Kentucky

Quad 4: 4-0

Eastern Kentucky, Texas Southern, Arkansas Pine Bluff, Central Arkansas

Dec 17, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores guard Tyler Tanner (3) dribbles the ball up the court against the Memphis Tigers during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images | Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

Other valuable metrics:

NET: 8th

KenPom: 10th

Strength of record: 8th

KPI: 5th

Wins above bubble: 9th

BPI: 18th

NCSOS: 114th