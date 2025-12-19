How Strong Are Vanderbilt Basketball's Wins, Metrics? A Look At Its Rèsumè
Say what you will about Vanderbilt basketball through the first 11 games of Mark Byington’s second season at the helm, but it’s undefeated and the metrics have fallen in love with the Commodores with two games left in its non-conference slate.
The Commodores head to Winston Salem to face Wake Forest as the No. 8 team in the NET Rankings, the No. 13 ranking in the AP Top 25, the No. 10 team in KenPom and have a top 10 offense in KenPom as well as the No. 16 defense. Vanderbilt’s latest rèsumè booster was a 77-70 overtime win against Memphis at FedEx Forum on Wednesday night.
Vanderbilt is 11-0 for the first time since 2007-08 and if it takes down Wake Forest and New Haven it will finish non-conference play undefeated for the first time since the same season.
“We have a chance to have a good team,” Vanderbilt coach Mark Byington said after the Commodores’ opener. “When you’re a coach you want hope for the season, you want optimism for the season. Some people lie about it, but I can say the truth and say I’m excited about this group. We’ll get better and better.”
As Vanderbilt looks to take a leap in 2025-26–Byington’s second year at the helm–it does so with a roster including just three returning scholarship players in Tyler Tanner, Devin McGlockton and Tyler Nickel. All three of which have taken on significant roles on a team that possesses an eight-man transfer class headlined by TCU point guard Frankie Collins, North Carolina big man Jalen Washington, Washington wing Tyler Harris, Miles and Cornell wing AK Okereke.
“The priority this recruiting season was to gain some more length, size,” Vanderbilt assistant coach Xavier Joyner told Vandy on SI over the summer. “We knew going into last year we were maybe the smallest team in the SEC regarding length, size so we wanted to upgrade that, which we did.”
That class has given the Commodores a chance to be a higher seed in the NCAA Tournament than they’ve ever been. Here’s where their rèsumè stands these days.
Quad wins:
Quad 1A: 0-0
Quad 1: 2-0
Wins: UCF, Saint Mary’s
Quad 2: 3-0
Wins: VCU, SMU, Memphis
Quad 3: 2–0
Lipscomb, Western Kentucky
Quad 4: 4-0
Eastern Kentucky, Texas Southern, Arkansas Pine Bluff, Central Arkansas
Other valuable metrics:
NET: 8th
KenPom: 10th
Strength of record: 8th
KPI: 5th
Wins above bubble: 9th
BPI: 18th
Joey Dwyer is the lead writer on Vanderbilt Commodores On SI. He found his first love in college sports at nearby Lipscomb University and decided to make a career of telling its best stories. He got his start doing a Notre Dame basketball podcast from his basement as a 14-year-old during COVID and has since aimed to make that 14-year-old proud. Dwyer has covered Vanderbilt sports for three years and previously worked for 247 Sports and Rivals. He contributes to Seth Davis' Hoops HQ, Southeastern 16 and Mainstreet Nashville.Follow joey_dwy