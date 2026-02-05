Where Vanderbilt Basketball Stands In Updated Bracketology: The Anchor

As the month of February continues to get going, the college basketball calendar is just a little over a month away from the conclusion of the regular season. Shortly after that comes Selection Sunday on March 15.

As another week of college basketball heats up, ESPN’s Joe Lunardi has updated his latest NCAA Tournament projection ahead of another big week of basketball. In the bracket, Vanderbilt is listed as a No. 4-seed in the West Region, taking on No. 13-seed UNC Wilmington in the first round. The Commodores would be sent to play in Tampa, Florida if Lunardi’s projection stands.

If Vanderbilt were to beat the Seahawks, it would take on the winner of No. 5-seed St. Johns or No. 12-seed Belmont in the second round.

In all the various bracket projections over the past few weeks, it seems as though the worst case scenario for Vanderbilt right now would be a No. 4-seed, which is certainly a positive sign. It could perhaps show it has created some sort of separation between itself and the No. 5 and No. 6 seed lines, which are historically prime upsets alert spots.

Vanderbilt is in the middle of its midweek bye after beating Ole Miss 71-68 in its last outing. The Commodores are on a three-game winning streak and are in pursuit of a SEC regular season title. What is most important for Vanderbilt right now is getting healthy. The Commodores have been without Duke Miles for the past two games and without Frankie Collins since mid-December. However, Vanderbilt head coach Mark Byington did give some hint that Collins could return soon.

In terms of its NCAA Tournament position, Vanderbilt is favorable in five of its next six games, according to ESPN analytics. Taking advantage in order to improve its potential seeding is a must.

Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2026 Baseball Season Opener

8 days

The Anchor: Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026

Vanderbilt baseball has 11 nationally televised games during the 2026 season, including all three games against in-state rival Tennessee. Vanderbilt’s season begins in Arlington, Texas Feb. 13.

Vanderbilt baseball pitching commit Joseph Contreras will play for Team Brazil in the World Baseball Classic.

Vanderbilt women’s basketball guard Mikayla Blakes has been named to the top 10 list for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Shooting Guard of the Year Award.

Wednesday’s Commodores Results

There were no games played yesterday.

Thursday’s Commodores Schedule

No. 7 Vanderbilt women’s basketball at No. 16 Kentucky, 6 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.

Commodores Quote of The Day

“My special trouble is that I’m now head-coaching one of the teams that I’d want to play.” Steve Sloan

We’ll Leave You With This…

A full look at the bracket 👀#FightDores ⚓️⬇️ https://t.co/TZoKWtI9PW — Vanderbilt Women's Tennis (@VandyWTennis) February 3, 2026

