How to Watch No. 7 Vanderbilt Women's Basketball vs. No. 10 Oregon in NCAA Tournament
The Vanderbilt Commodores were selected for the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, marking their second straight year participating in March Madness. The Commodores earned a 7-seed and will head to Durham to take on 10-seed Oregon as they look to get into the second round for the first time in 12 seasons.
How to Watch: No. 7 Vanderbilt vs. No. 10 Oregon
Who: Vanderbilt (22-10, 8-8 SEC) vs. Oregon (19-11, 17-1 Big 10)
When: Friday, March 21 at 4:30 p.m. CT.
Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, N.C.
TV: ESPNEWS
Series vs. Arkansas: Vanderbilt holds a 2-0 series record lead over Oregon but the programs haven't played since 1994.
Last time out, Oregon: The Ducks lost their opening game of the Big 10 Tournament to Indiana 78-62 in the second round. Oregon allowed the Hoosiers to make 11 3-point shots and turned the ball over 18 times to bow out of the conference tournament early and entering the tournament with back-to-back losses.
Last time out, Vanderbilt: The Commodores lost to South Carolina in their second game of the SEC Tournament in the quarterfinals. Vanderbilt defeated Tennessee in the second round, but fell to the powerhouse Gamecocks 84-63. Mikayla Blakes managed 20 points, but Commodores' eight-point second quarter doomed their prospects at pull off the upset.
Vanderbilt Stat Leaders
- Points: Mikayla Blakes (23.2)
- Rebounds: Khamil Pierre (9.7)
- Assists: Jordyn Oliver (3.6)
Oregon Stat Leaders
- Points: Deja Kelly (11.6)
- Rebounds: Phillipina Kyei (6.9)
- Assists: Deja Kelly (3.4)