How to Watch: Vanderbilt Basketball at No. 15 Kentucky
The Vanderbilt Commodores (17-8, 5-7) continue the SEC season on Wednesday as they travel to Lexington to take on the No. 15 Kentucky Wildcats (17-8, 6-6). The Commodores have lost five-straight road games but enter the midweek matchup with a bit of confidence after defeating the Wildcats in January at home.
Who: Vanderbilt (17-8, 5-7 SEC) at No. 15 Kentucky (17-8, 6-6 SEC)
When: Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 6 p.m. CT.
Where: Rupp Arena, Lexington, Ky.
Radio: 102.5 FM The Game (Kevin Ingram and Tim Thompson)
TV: SEC Network
Series vs. Kentucky: Kentucky leads the all-time series against Vanderbilt 157-50 dating back to 1912.
Last meeting with Kentucky: The Commodores defeated a top ten Kentucky team 74-69 in Memorial Gymnasium in late January. Jason Edwards scored 18 points to lead the Commodores. He was aided by Devin McGlockton, Tyler Nickel and Jaylen Carey all scoring double-digits and they forced Kentucky into 17 turnovers to pull off the upset.
Last time out, Kentucky: The Wildcats went to Texas and lost to the Longhorns 82-78. Kentucky allowed Texas freshman Tre Johnson to score 32 points and the home team narrowly knocked off the Wildcats for a huge win.
Last time out, Vanderbilt: The Commodores went to Knoxville and lost to the Tennessee Volunteers 81-75 after controlling the first three-quarters of the game. Vanderbilt tried to overcome forwards Devin McGlockton and Jaylen Carey fouling out, but Volunteers super senior Zakai Zeigler willed Tennessee to a victory at home.
Vanderbilt Stat Leaders
- Points: Jason Edwards (17.6)
- Rebounds: Devin McGlockton (7.8)
- Assists: AJ Hoggard (4.6)
Kentucky Stat Leaders
- Points: Otega Oweh (16.0)
- Rebounds: Amari Williams (8.8)
- Assists: Lamont Butler (4.6)