How to Watch: Vanderbilt Basketball at No. 15 Kentucky

The Commodores hit the road looking to claim a season-sweep against the Wildcats.

Joe Gaither

Jan 25, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores guard AJ Hoggard (11) talks a little trash to Kentucky Wildcats guard Jaxson Robinson (2) at the end of the game during the second half at Memorial Gymnasium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
The Vanderbilt Commodores (17-8, 5-7) continue the SEC season on Wednesday as they travel to Lexington to take on the No. 15 Kentucky Wildcats (17-8, 6-6). The Commodores have lost five-straight road games but enter the midweek matchup with a bit of confidence after defeating the Wildcats in January at home.

How to Watch: Vanderbilt at No. 15 Kentucky

Who: Vanderbilt (17-8, 5-7 SEC) at No. 15 Kentucky (17-8, 6-6 SEC)

When: Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 6 p.m. CT.

Where: Rupp Arena, Lexington, Ky.

Radio102.5 FM The Game (Kevin Ingram and Tim Thompson)

TV: SEC Network

Series vs. Kentucky: Kentucky leads the all-time series against Vanderbilt 157-50 dating back to 1912.

Last meeting with Kentucky: The Commodores defeated a top ten Kentucky team 74-69 in Memorial Gymnasium in late January. Jason Edwards scored 18 points to lead the Commodores. He was aided by Devin McGlockton, Tyler Nickel and Jaylen Carey all scoring double-digits and they forced Kentucky into 17 turnovers to pull off the upset.

Last time out, Kentucky: The Wildcats went to Texas and lost to the Longhorns 82-78. Kentucky allowed Texas freshman Tre Johnson to score 32 points and the home team narrowly knocked off the Wildcats for a huge win.

Last time out, Vanderbilt: The Commodores went to Knoxville and lost to the Tennessee Volunteers 81-75 after controlling the first three-quarters of the game. Vanderbilt tried to overcome forwards Devin McGlockton and Jaylen Carey fouling out, but Volunteers super senior Zakai Zeigler willed Tennessee to a victory at home.

Vanderbilt Stat Leaders

  • Points: Jason Edwards (17.6)
  • Rebounds: Devin McGlockton (7.8)
  • Assists: AJ Hoggard (4.6)

Kentucky Stat Leaders

  • Points: Otega Oweh (16.0)
  • Rebounds: Amari Williams (8.8)
  • Assists: Lamont Butler (4.6)

