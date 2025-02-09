How to Watch: Vanderbilt Basketball vs. Auburn Tigers
The Vanderbilt Commodores (17-6, 5-5) have their third top five opponent of the year coming into Memorial Gymnasium on Tuesday as the Auburn Tigers travel to Nashville for an SEC matchup. The Auburn Tigers entered last week ranked No. 1 but lost on Saturday to the No. 6 Florida Gators, suffering their first SEC loss of the year.
Auburn will still be ranked highly as the new polls release on Monday, making the Tuesday matchup even more important. Vanderbilt moved to 3-5 in Quad 1 games with its win over Texas but a home victory over the Tigers would be enormous for the Commodores' NCAA Tournament resume.
How to Watch: Vanderbilt vs. Auburn
Who: Vanderbilt (17-6, 5-5 SEC) vs. Auburn (21-2, 9-1 SEC)
When: Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 6 p.m. CT.
Where: Memorial Gymnasium, Nashville, Tenn.
Radio: 102.5 FM The Game (Kevin Ingram and Tim Thompson)
TV: SEC Network
Series vs. Auburn: Vanderbilt leads the all-time series against Auburn 67-47
Last meeting with Auburn: The Commodores went Neville Arena in January 2024 and lost 81-54 as Auburn's Jaylin Williams scored 21 points while Johni Broome had 16 points and 11 rebounds.
Last time out, Vanderbilt: The Commodores fought hard and overcame a second-half deficit to beat the Texas Longhorns 86-78 to get back to .500 in conference play.
Last time out, Auburn: The Tigers were stunned at home, losing their first conference game of the season to No. 6 Florida 90-81. Florida outshot the Tigers from the 3-point line, making 13 to Auburn's seven to pull off the upset.
Vanderbilt Stat Leaders
- Points: Jason Edwards (17.6)
- Rebounds: Devin McGlockton (7.9)
- Assists: AJ Hoggard (4.6)
Auburn Stat Leaders
- Points: Johni Broome (18.1)
- Rebounds: Johni Broome (10.9)
- Assists: Johni Broome (3.3)