How to Watch: Vanderbilt Basketball vs No. 24 Ole Miss

The Commodores return home looking to end a three-game skid.

Joe Gaither

Feb 19, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores head coach Mark Byington directs his players during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
Feb 19, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores head coach Mark Byington directs his players during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
The Vanderbilt basketball (17-9, 5-8) basketball program returns to Memorial Gymnasium to take on another top-25 opponent as the SEC season builds to crescendo. The Commodores have had success in Memorial against top competition, claiming two top-ten victories already this year, they welcome the No. 24 Ole Miss Rebels (19-7, 8-5) on Saturday looking to end a three-game losing streak.

Who: Vanderbilt (17-9, 5-8 SEC) vs. No. 24 Ole Miss (19-7, 8-5 SEC)

When: Saturday, Feb. 22 at 2:30 p.m. CT.

Where: Memorial Gymnasium, Nashville

Radio102.5 FM The Game (Kevin Ingram and Tim Thompson)

TV: SEC Network

Series vs. Kentucky: Vanderbilt leads the all-time series against Vanderbilt 69-43 dating back to 1949.

Last meeting with Ole Miss: The Commodores went to Oxford in January of 2024 and lost 69-56, allowing guard Matthew Murrell 24 points on six-of-12 from the 3-point line. Tyrin Lawrence led the Commodores with 14 points but the 'Dores were severely outrebounded 42-33 and shot under 38 percent from the floor to fall on the road.

Last time out, Ole Miss: The Rebels dropped a home game to Mississippi State 81-71 for their fifth conference loss of the season. The Bulldogs outrebounded the Rebels 48-36 and held Sean Pedulla to just four-of-14 from the floor to win the rivalry game.

Last time out, Vanderbilt:  The Commodores kept it close in Lexington for a half, but lost to Kentucky 82-61 getting shredded in the second half 41-21. Devin McGlockton had a double-double for the 'Dores with 14 points and 10 rebounds but the team shot poorly from the floor and the Wildcats made six more 3-point attempts to win with ease.

Vanderbilt Stat Leaders

  • Points: Jason Edwards (17.3)
  • Rebounds: Devin McGlockton (7.9)
  • Assists: AJ Hoggard (4.6)

Ole Miss Stat Leaders

  • Points: Sean Pedulla (14.6)
  • Rebounds: Malik Dia (5.7)
  • Assists: Sean Pedulla (3.8)

