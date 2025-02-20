How to Watch: Vanderbilt Basketball vs No. 24 Ole Miss
The Vanderbilt basketball (17-9, 5-8) basketball program returns to Memorial Gymnasium to take on another top-25 opponent as the SEC season builds to crescendo. The Commodores have had success in Memorial against top competition, claiming two top-ten victories already this year, they welcome the No. 24 Ole Miss Rebels (19-7, 8-5) on Saturday looking to end a three-game losing streak.
How to Watch: Vanderbilt at No. 24 Ole Miss
Who: Vanderbilt (17-9, 5-8 SEC) vs. No. 24 Ole Miss (19-7, 8-5 SEC)
When: Saturday, Feb. 22 at 2:30 p.m. CT.
Where: Memorial Gymnasium, Nashville
Radio: 102.5 FM The Game (Kevin Ingram and Tim Thompson)
TV: SEC Network
Series vs. Kentucky: Vanderbilt leads the all-time series against Vanderbilt 69-43 dating back to 1949.
Last meeting with Ole Miss: The Commodores went to Oxford in January of 2024 and lost 69-56, allowing guard Matthew Murrell 24 points on six-of-12 from the 3-point line. Tyrin Lawrence led the Commodores with 14 points but the 'Dores were severely outrebounded 42-33 and shot under 38 percent from the floor to fall on the road.
Last time out, Ole Miss: The Rebels dropped a home game to Mississippi State 81-71 for their fifth conference loss of the season. The Bulldogs outrebounded the Rebels 48-36 and held Sean Pedulla to just four-of-14 from the floor to win the rivalry game.
Last time out, Vanderbilt: The Commodores kept it close in Lexington for a half, but lost to Kentucky 82-61 getting shredded in the second half 41-21. Devin McGlockton had a double-double for the 'Dores with 14 points and 10 rebounds but the team shot poorly from the floor and the Wildcats made six more 3-point attempts to win with ease.
Vanderbilt Stat Leaders
- Points: Jason Edwards (17.3)
- Rebounds: Devin McGlockton (7.9)
- Assists: AJ Hoggard (4.6)
Ole Miss Stat Leaders
- Points: Sean Pedulla (14.6)
- Rebounds: Malik Dia (5.7)
- Assists: Sean Pedulla (3.8)