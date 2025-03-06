Vanderbilt Commodores

How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee in SEC Women's Tournament

The newly crowned SEC Freshman of the Year makes her debut appearance in March with a chance to add in her own madness.

Taylor Hodges

Vanderbilt guard Mikayla Blakes (1) shoots against Arizona at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, Calif., on Tuesday, November 26, 2024.
Vanderbilt guard Mikayla Blakes (1) shoots against Arizona at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, Calif., on Tuesday, November 26, 2024. / Taya Gray/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The SEC Freshman of the Year will make her debut in March Madness on Thursday when Vanderbilt faces it’s biggest instate rival.

Mikayla Blakes was named the 2024-25 SEC Freshman of the Year this week, as well as a member of the All-SEC and All-Sec Freshman first teams. None of which is surprising after the season Blakes had.

The Somerset, New Jersey-native’s 23.3 points per game average is the sixth-best scoring average in NCAA Division I this season, while it leads all freshmen nationally. Blakes ranks in the top 20 nationally in six categories and is the only freshman placed inside the top 35 nationally in scoring (6th; 23.3), free throws made (8th; 167), steals (21st; 75) and 3-pointers made (32nd; 72).

Blakes also led the SEC in scoring during conference play, averaging 26.9 ppg and scored 30 ore more points in five SEC games this season. Her 55-point performance at Auburn set the NCAA freshman and SEC single-game scoring records after previously breaking those some with a 53-point effort at Florida.

And now Blakes gets her first opportunity to add some madness into March against the Commodores’ biggest rival: Tennessee.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to Vanderbilt take on Tennessee on Thursday:

How to Watch: No. 9-seed Tennessee vs. No. 8-seed Vanderbilt

Who: No. 18 Tennessee (22-8, 8-8 SEC) vs. Vanderbilt (21-9, 8-8 SEC)

When: 10 a.m., Thursday

Where: Greenville, S.C., Bon Secours Wellness Arena

TV: SEC Network

Radio: 94.9 The Fan

Series: Tennessee leads 79-10

Last meeting: Vanderbilt 71, Tennessee 70

Last time out, Commodores: def. Missouri, 100-59

Last time out, Lady Volunteers: def. Texas A&M 77-37 in the first round of the SEC tournament.

Taylor Hodges
Taylor Hodges is a staff writer for Vanderbilt Commodores On SI covering all-things Vanderbilt. Taylor brings more than a decade’s worth of award-winning sports writing, photography and video experience covering every level of sports — from Little League baseball to professional sports and other sports like hunting and fishing. Taylor is fueled by his lifelong passion for sports that began the same day Kirk Gibson hit his legendary World Series walk-off home run, Arkansas beat Texas in Austin and No. 4 Notre Dame beat No. 1 Miami in the Catholics vs. Convicts game.

