How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee in SEC Women's Tournament
The SEC Freshman of the Year will make her debut in March Madness on Thursday when Vanderbilt faces it’s biggest instate rival.
Mikayla Blakes was named the 2024-25 SEC Freshman of the Year this week, as well as a member of the All-SEC and All-Sec Freshman first teams. None of which is surprising after the season Blakes had.
The Somerset, New Jersey-native’s 23.3 points per game average is the sixth-best scoring average in NCAA Division I this season, while it leads all freshmen nationally. Blakes ranks in the top 20 nationally in six categories and is the only freshman placed inside the top 35 nationally in scoring (6th; 23.3), free throws made (8th; 167), steals (21st; 75) and 3-pointers made (32nd; 72).
Blakes also led the SEC in scoring during conference play, averaging 26.9 ppg and scored 30 ore more points in five SEC games this season. Her 55-point performance at Auburn set the NCAA freshman and SEC single-game scoring records after previously breaking those some with a 53-point effort at Florida.
And now Blakes gets her first opportunity to add some madness into March against the Commodores’ biggest rival: Tennessee.
Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to Vanderbilt take on Tennessee on Thursday:
How to Watch: No. 9-seed Tennessee vs. No. 8-seed Vanderbilt
Who: No. 18 Tennessee (22-8, 8-8 SEC) vs. Vanderbilt (21-9, 8-8 SEC)
When: 10 a.m., Thursday
Where: Greenville, S.C., Bon Secours Wellness Arena
TV: SEC Network
Radio: 94.9 The Fan
Series: Tennessee leads 79-10
Last meeting: Vanderbilt 71, Tennessee 70
Last time out, Commodores: def. Missouri, 100-59
Last time out, Lady Volunteers: def. Texas A&M 77-37 in the first round of the SEC tournament.