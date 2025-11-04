How Tyler Harris Stood Out in Vanderbilt's Win Over Lipscomb
NASHVILLE—-The rhythm was apparent each time Tyler Harris put the ball on the floor, shimmied and made a move towards the basket in Vanderbilt’s Monday night win over Lipscomb.
Harris wasn’t quite a musician with the ball in his hands, but each time he glided around the perimeter and handled the ball loosely it appeared as if he had an opportunity to make something happen. At the very least, he appeared as if he believed nobody on the floor could guard him one-on-one.
“What I do in practice, that’s what I do in the game,” Harris said. “I’d just say it’s working out every day, getting those reps in, going hard at practice.”
It was the product of Harris running around an empty gym all spring working to create his own shot in preparation for the role he first filled in Vanderbilt’s first exhibition, as the two in a big lineup in which he was alongside, AK Okereke was at the three, Devin McGlockton was at the four and Jalen Washington was at the five. That lineup was among Vanderbilt coach Mark Byington’s favorites.
Despite being a step slow because of his ankle injury, Harris popped in a similar way on Monday night with 18 points and four rebounds on 6-for-9 shooting from the field and a jarring size profile that appeared to make everyone in the gym wonder how Vanderbilt got a player like him rather than a traditional basketball power.
“He’s a big weapon for us,” Byington said. “He can really score. I think UVA, you saw how good he was that day. He’s getting his burst back. I think against UVA he was really good with his speed, his burst and his shotmaking ability.”
Byington says Harris was “fantastic” in the first half of Vanderbilt’s 105-61 Monday night win over Lipscomb and provides the Commodores a different look when he’s on the floor in lineups alongside 6-foot-7 wing Tyler Nickel–which Byington was intentional about using on Monday. Nickel was likely Vanderbilt’s MVP–or at least was its leading scorer on Monday–but Harris also had stretches of appearing to be the best player on the floor.
Who knows if Harris ends up as Vanderbilt’s best player by the time this thing is over, but he could play this role on any team in the country. What Harris showed on Monday night as he walked out onto the floor at Memorial Gymnasium in his green Grinch shoes and a brace on his right ankle was everything that Vanderbilt likely imagined he would be.
Harris’ size was jarring. His stroke looked repeatable and consistent. He appeared to have the ability to take this thing over at any time. It was the same look that he had the first time he showed up in this gym.
The Washington transfer mixed in a few shots that could be considered ill-advised attempts that night, but finished the Virginia exhibition with 20 points on 6-for-9 shooting from the field and three makes in four attempts from beyond the arc.
If those two outings are any indication, it appears as if Vanderbilt has found something in the long, athletic wing beyond just a standout defensive profile. Vanderbilt could realistically turn to Harris as its two guard as well as a three and D player. Perhaps most importantly, it can use him as one of the go-to guys when it matters most.
“I feel like the system really fits me,” Harris said after Vanderbilt’s exhibition against Virginia. “I’m really free. I can shoot without being afraid to look back at the bench. I really like the role I have here.”