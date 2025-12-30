Tyler Harris Gets Out of Shooting Slump in Win Over New Haven

Vanderbilt basketball closed out nonconference play with a 96-53 win over New Haven to move to 13-0 on the season as SEC play looms ahead of the new year. The Commodores separated themselves within just a few minutes and got contributions from guys up and down the roster. But it was Vanderbilt guard Tyler Harris that was among the big takeaways from the game.

Ever since Vanderbilt left the United States for the Bahamas the week of Thanksgiving, Harris had been in a scoring slump. Despite playing at least 10 minutes in all but one game dating back to Vanderbilt’s Nov. 26 win over Western Kentucky, Harris had only scored more than nine points one time, which was in the Commodores' previous game over Wake Forest.

Harris had been in a shooting slump from Nov. 26 up until the Wake Forest game on Dec. 21. Harris had only made more than two shots in a game one time in that stretch. But that shooting slump seems to have potentially come to an end at the right time.

In the win over New Haven, Harris got off to a fast start by hitting four of his six shot attempts and drilling two of his three three-pointer attempts in the first half. Harris’ 12-point first half performance showed plenty of promise that the slump he had been in was finally ending right before conference play tips off.

“We’re starting to see No. 8 come to life again,” Vanderbilt athletics play-by-play broadcaster Kevin Ingram said on air during the first half.

Harris’ performance against Wake Forest showed early signs that his slump was coming to an end. Harris scored 14 points on 6-for-12 shooting off the bench in 17 minutes of playing time, but it was his three-point shot that still needed a little more consistency to it. Monday night, Harris was solid from long range as well as inside the arc as he finished 5-for-8 from the field with 16 points.

Harris has been a guy that has shown that he can make a significant impact on a game when he has his shot going. Not only does his shooting ability provide an extra weapon offensively, but it also strengthens the depth of Vanderbilt as a team, serving as another guy that Vanderbilt could potentially turn to if there is a game where others are struggling to hit shots.

"Tyler Harris took advantage of the opportunity. I thought he played really well," head coach Mark Byington said on Harris stepping up with guards Duke Miles and Frankie Collins out.

If Harris is able to continue to find his shot and continue to develop a sense of consistency in his three-point shot throughout SEC play, Harris has the potential to elevate Vanderbilt into a frontrunner in the conference.

Harris will look to continue to heat up offensively as the schedule turns to conference play. Harris and Vanderbilt begin SEC play with a road game at South Carolina on Jan. 3. Tip off between the Commodores and Gamecocks is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT.

