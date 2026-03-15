How Vanderbilt Basketball's Frontcourt Has Changed Dynamic of Its Offense

NASHVILLE—Tyler Tanner’s nearly immeasurable gravity brought Florida big man Reuben Chinyelu with him as he turned the corner in drop coverage in an effort to slow Tanner down. The star big man forgot something, though. He forgot someone.

Perhaps it wasn’t as much Chinyelu forgetting Vanderbilt big man Jalen Washington as it was Florida’s scouting report led it to believe that Washington should be able to shoot an open one or two from 3-point range. In any circumstance, there Washington was stepping into a rhythm 3 from the top of the key.

Since before Washington committed to Vanderbilt, he’s been steadfast in his belief that he’s not only a modern big man in the sense that he’s able to play in an up-tempo system as a screen and roller–but that he’s a shooter that can change the dynamic of an offense.

Washington–and Vanderbilt wing Tyler Nickel–always seemed to believe that Washington was misutilized at North Carolina as a back-to-the-basket big man that didn’t often have the flexibility to step out and shoot it. Vanderbilt’s staff appeared to believe all along that he was more than that, though, and wanted to let him be a shooter.

Washington’s individual offseason workout videos obtained by Vandy on SI were more reminiscent of routines that big guards would do rather than a true five man would. There was Washington back home in Gary, Indiana, putting it on the floor and shooting it from around the 3-point line just about every time. The skeptic in the room would’ve indicated that Washington was addressing the wrong areas of his game, but those who knew him always believed he could do this.

Perhaps external belief waned as Washington went 14 February days and five games without making a shot from 3-point range. Washington was shooting just 28.1% from 3-point range heading into Vanderbilt’s Saturday win over Florida, but he wasn’t afraid to fire away as he jumped, flicked his wrist and kept Vanderbilt rolling with just under 15 minutes left to play on Saturday.

As a result, he clearly wasn’t missing this one. And, he didn’t.

Mar 13, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores forward Jalen Washington (13) blocks the shot of Tennessee Volunteers guard Bishop Boswell (3) during the first half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

“They were leaving me open, I work on my game every day, I was just shooting with confidence and they were going in,” Washington told Vandy on SI. “I feel like I'm definitely a better shooter than what my percentages say. I know at times I can be a little bit less aggressive, but I feel like I'm at my best when I'm aggressive and I'm looking for my offense within the rhythm of the game.”

The shot represented Washington’s lone 3-point shot on Saturday and was a small piece of his 17-point performance against this prominent Florida frontcourt. Perhaps what it represented more than anything specific to Washington was the way that Vanderbilt was going to be able to run away from this Florida team.

The turnover battle favored Vanderbilt, so did its general level of play–which was at the highest level it’s been all season–but the big difference in Saturday’s game was that Florida’s bigs couldn’t guard Vanderbilt’s bigs. Perhaps they could push them around and bully it in the post, but Vanderbilt had the book on this Florida team and wasn’t going to let up.

Washington went 1-for-1 from 3-point range while lighting it up from the midrange. Vanderbilt big man Devin McGlockton went 3-for-4 from 3-point range and poured in 12 points overall. Vanderbilt forward AK Okereke went 3-for-5 from beyond the arc, as well.

“I want them to be aggressive and they really weren't hesitant,” Vanderbilt coach Mark Byington told Vandy on SI. “I want to our entire team to be that way. And so if they miss one, it's not a bad shot. If they kind of stick with the right thing, I got faith in them.”

Vanderbilt forward Devin McGlockton (99) shoots three against Florida during the first half of a SEC tournament semifinal game at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, March 14, 2026. | ANDREW NELLES / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Okereke is the only member of Vanderbilt’s frontcourt shooting above 35% from 3-point range on the season, but there’s a private belief within Vanderbilt’s program that all three of its other bigs are better than their percentages indicate.

On Saturday, though, Florida’s lumbering bigs didn’t get out and guard Vanderbilt’s bigs on the perimeter all that closely. Okereke was freed up easily on a baseline out of bounds play for an open look that he knocked down. McGlockton was often open, as well. Okereke says he doesn’t know for sure, but believes Florida was okay with Vanderbilt’s three bigs stepping out and shooting it.

Vanderbilt believes that’s a mistake.

“It's amazing for us, honestly, because if you give these guys time and rhythm to shoot, you're in trouble,” Nickel told Vandy on SI. “I think certain teams just decide if we're going to die by something, we're going to die by that, which I get it, but luckily for us we’ve got guys that work on that stuff every day”