How Vanderbilt Basketball Star Tyler Tanner Measured in At NBA Draft Combine

Vanderbilt guard Tyler Tanner has measured in at the NBA Combine ahead of the beginning of scrimmage play on Wednesday.

Here are Tanner’s measurements:

Height (Barefoot): 5'10.75

Weight: 167 pounds

Wingspan: 6'4.25

Standing Reach: 7'9

Tanner will play in scrimmages later this week alongside his teammates: Wisconsin guard Nick Boyd, Auburn forward Keyshawn Hall, Virginia Tech forward Tobi Lawal, Northwestern forward Nick Martinelli, Kentucky guard Otega Oweh, Illinois guard Kylan Boswell, Kentucky big man Malachi Moreno, Louisville big man Flory Bidunga and George Washington big man Rafael Castro.

The week is significant for Vanderbilt basketball in that Tanner is a fringe first round draft pick in the NBA Draft and has an opportunity to raise his stock while playing in front of a hub of evaluators.

Tanner says he’s committed to doing everything he can in order to stay in the draft, but he’s maintaining his college eligibility and would be greeted with the most lucrative contract that a player has received in Vanderbilt basketball history if he were to return to school. For now, though, he’s doing everything he can to make sure that he can say he pushed as hard as he could for a chance to hear his name called on draft night.

“I'm not running from anything,” Tanner told ESPN’s Jonathan Givony. “I'm pouring all my energy into getting drafted as high as I can. Fit is a big piece. I haven't communicated what would cause me to decide to come back. I'm already a better player now than I was at Vanderbilt."

Tanner averaged 19.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game while shooting 48.5% from the field and 36.8% from 3-point range in 2025-26. That campaign represented a significant leap relative to his freshman season–in which he averaged 5.6 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. Some of the knocks on Tanner, including size, won’t soon change, but a few things can. Improving on his sophomore-year numbers will be difficult, but Tanner believes that he can eclipse them if he returns to school.

Whether that happens remains to be seen, though.

"My goal is to play in the NBA. Always has been since I was a kid,” Tanner said Sunday. “I'm fully focused on making it. This is another opportunity to show what I can do. The way I make those around me better and raise the level of my teammates. I've always built my game on that."

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