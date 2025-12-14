Instant Analysis: Vanderbilt Cruises to a Win Over Central Arkansas

NASHVILLE – Vanderbilt returned to the court for the first time in 10 days and continued its winning ways with an underwhelming 83-72 win over Central Arkansas.

The Commodores came out of the gates red hot…well one Commodore did. Vanderbilt guard Tyler Nickel came out scorching as he scored Vanderbilt’s first 14 points of the game, including starting the game on a 11-2 run by himself. Nickel was drilling three-pointers and finding himself open on seemingly every possession.

Outside of that, Vanderbilt had a solid performance in the first half. Though Central Arkansas kept the game within 10-15 points the majority of the half, Vanderbilt found a way to prevent a big scoring run from Central Arkansas.

Vanderbilt had a rebounding margin of +10 in the first half as it was able to go up 16 points going into the locker room.

In the second half, it was Central Arkansas that executed better. Vanderbilt did retain a lead between 16 and 22 points for the vast majority of the half. Tyler Tanner and Jalen Washington each put their imprints on the game. Central Arkansas, however, did threaten to make the game fairly close toward the end by cutting the lead down to nine points, but it was Nickel’s 28th point of the game that helped ward off any potential scare.

Tanner hit a three-pointer and a couple other shots coming out of the locker room while dishing out four assists. Washington got on the boards often with four rebounds to go with his five points.

Overall, it was a performance where there was some rust shown at times given that 10-day layoff since Vanderbilt beat SMU in its last outing, but it is nothing to overreact about, especially in a negative way. In college basketball, the December schedule poses a challenge to teams in that there are longer breaks between games on top of players finishing academics at the end of the semester.

Vanderbilt did have what was an uncharacteristic night shooting compared to what it has been used to this season. The Commodores shot 11-for-38 (29%) from long range. Though Vanderbilt has been making plenty of three-pointers, it has done it with better efficiency through the first nine games.

Vanderbilt head coach Mark Byington did express some displeasure with his team's execution after the win.

“That was our worst performance of the year. A multitude of things that just got us out of rhythm tonight. We weren't sharp on offense or defense. There were times where it was great, but our activity on the ball wasn't very good. And I think give some credit to Central Arkansas, their scheme, their game plan, some things they did. We knew what was, what they were going to do, but I think they did it well,” Byington said.

Up next, Vanderbilt hopes to extend its hot start to the season four days from now as it travels to FedEx Forum to take on Memphis on Dec. 17. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT on ESPN2.

