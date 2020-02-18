CommodoreCountry
Top Stories
Other Sports
Football
Basketball

Is SEC Officiating a Problem for Conference and Teams

Greg Arias

Officiating across the Southeastern Conference is a growing problem in multiple sports, but perhaps none more so than men's basketball. 

Before anyone calls me a homer for writing this in the wake of Vanderbilt head coach Jerry Stackhouse's ejection at Florida on Saturday, this has been ongoing for some time, the missed call on Matthew Moyer's injury was just the latest incident in which officiating has shown in a negative manner.  

Let's be clear, Stackhouse should have been ejected, that's not the issue. In fact had he not have forced the ejection defending his player, that would have been a problem of another kind. 

The problem was that he had to defend his injured player because the three officials, Tony Greene, R.B. Clyburn, and Wesley Ford failed to do it in the first place.  

Yes, I know officials have a tough job running up and down the fields and courts of the SEC with world-class athletes, and mistakes will be made on split-second judgment calls, but when officials have the ability to go to instant replay and make right a wrong and fail to do so-  even after the went to the monitors- that's a real problem for the league and for teams.  

Make no mistake, this is not the only incident this season, just the most recent where fans are left to complain while league coaches stew in silence and the conference continues to rake in the cash while failing to do anything to improve the product they are tasked with administrating on the fields and courts because of bad officiating. 

I'm not going to tell you that I have all the answers, I'm not that smart, but I can tell you that the current system is a poor one. 

It's nothing personal against any single one official, and some are very good, but as my dear ole granny said so eloquently, the bad apples spoil the basket, or in this case the conference. 

I reached out to the conference office to speak with Mark Whitehead, coordinator of officials for men's basketball, who does not have an office in the conference's headquarters in Birmingham and received an email response saying "Mark Mark does not participate in mid-season evaluation interviews about officiating."

As Stackhouse said during his Monday afternoon press conference- available in the video above- I'm not pinning this Vanderbilt loss, or any loss by any team this season on officiating, but that does not mean that because it has not directly cost a team a game doesn't mean it still doesn't need to be addressed and improved.   

Whatever the solution might be, the players, coaches, schools, and fans deserve better, and it's time the conference announced a plan to provide it. 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Commodores Visit Knoxville to face Tennessee in Second Matchup of Season

The Vanderbilt Commodores hit the road to take on the Tennessee Volunteers tonight at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville. Tipoff is set for 5:30 pm.

Greg Arias

Stackhouse Updates Moyer Injury and Perry Wallace Tribute

Vanderbilt men's basketball coach Jerry Stackhouse has a big week in front of him as he and his team travel to Knoxville today to face Tennessee, then home to host Georgia on Saturday as the university will honor Perry Wallace during the game against the Bulldogs.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Basketball Quick Hitters: Tennessee Edition Part II

The Vanderbilt Commodores travel to Knoxville tonight to take on the Tennessee Volunteers in the second meeting of the season between the two teams.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Baseball Weekly Report

Vanderbilt baseball opens the home schedule Tuesday afternoon as they host South Alabama at 4:30 pm at Hawkings Field. Here's a look at the opening weekend of the 2020 baseball season.

Greg Arias

Commodores Fall to No.5 in Latest Baseball America Rankings

It was a tough weekend for the Vanderbilt Commodores in the desert as they dropped two of three games over the weekend. Those losses caused them to drop in the latest Baseball America rankings.

Greg Arias

Commodores come from Behind, only to drop Heartbreaker to Cal-Poly 9-8

Jake Eder and Chris McElvain both struggled on the mound, but the Commodores came from behind to take the lead only to see Cal-Poly walk off with a 9-8 win on the final day of opening weekend at the MLB4 Collegiate Baseball Tournament in Scottsdale Az.

Greg Arias

No Comeback Needed as Gators Never Look Back, Crush Commodores 84-66

Vanderbilt falls down 29 points at the break and never recover in Gainesville.

Kris Freeman

Vandy Boys Bounce back with 6-1 win over UConn on day two of MLB4

The Vanderbilt Commodores got their first win of the season on Saturday, bouncing back from their season-opening loss to capture a 6-1 in over UConn at the MLB4 Collegiate Baseball Tournament in Scottsdale, Az.

Greg Arias

Recapping: Tough day in the Desert for Vandy Boys in Season Opener

Commodores fall 4-3 to Michigan on Schmidt's 9th inning two-run home run.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Basketball Quick Hitters: Florida Edition Part II

The Vanderbilt Commodores travel to Gainesville to face the Florida Gators in the O-Dome tonight at 7 pm.

Greg Arias