Issac McBride Verbally Committed To Vanderbilt But Is He A Commodore

Greg Arias

Issac McBride committed to the Vanderbilt Commodores men's basketball team in December. Still, because of NCAA rules, he was forced to spend one academic year in residence at the school to which they are transferring before becoming eligible.

The 6'1" guard from Little Rock, Ark. signed with the Jayhawks in November 2018. He enrolled in July but left in September, before playing a game his freshman season. The announcement that Kansas now "was not a good fit for me," was made by his AAU team's Twitter account.

McBride was named Arkansas' Gatorade Player of the Year following his senior season, where he averaged 28.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists for Baptist Prep of Little Rock.

McBride would be eligible if he had enrolls at Vanderbilt in January, he would have become available at the end of the 2020 fall semester or would have needed a waiver from the NCAA to gain eligibility.

As of Monday, McBride has yet to enroll at Vanderbilt, and his status with the Commodores remains uncertain.

NCAA rules prohibit universities from commenting on any potential student-athlete not signed with or enrolled in the university, which a university spokesperson shared in response to an email about McBride's status with the Commodores.

McBride would be an excellent addition to the Commodores roster for head coach Jerry Stackhouse, but as of now, no one in Nashville knows where the former Jayhawk stands.

McBride chose Kansas over Arkansas, Auburn, and Tennessee, among others, which could be part of the delay now as it is possible he could be second-guessing his commitment to the Commodores.

Attempts to contact McBride failed, and so the mystery of where he will eventually land will go on until he finally signs with Vanderbilt or another program.

