It's Official, Tyrin Lawrence Signs With Vanderbilt Basketball

Greg Arias


NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Vanderbilt men’s basketball head coach Jerry Stackhouse has announced the signing of Tyrin Lawrence, a 6-foot-4 guard from Madison, Georgia, to a National Letter of Intent. Lawrence will be eligible to play for the Commodores in the 2020-21 season.

“Tyrin is a great addition to the Vanderbilt basketball family,” said Stackhouse. “He is a great student in the classroom, and he has taken that hard work from the classroom on to the basketball floor, where he has transformed into one of the top prospects in the nation. We are extremely excited to have Tyrin be a part of our program here in Nashville.”

After an excellent career Morgan County (Ga.) High School, where he was named the 3A state player of the year in 2019, Lawrence spent last season at Sunrise Christian (Kan.) Academy, where he averaged 13 points, five assists, and four rebounds for the nation’s sixth-ranked post-graduation team.

Lawrence, a consensus top 150 prospect in the 2020 recruiting class by multiple recruiting services, chose Vanderbilt over Ole Miss, California, and Gonzaga.

“I chose Vanderbilt because I believe Coach Stackhouse and his staff will help me grow both on and off the court,” said Lawrence. “The education speaks for itself, and my family will be able to come to a lot of games.”

Lawrence is the son of Ivan (deceased) and Valencia Clark, and has two siblings, De’Ivion and Tayloir Lawrence.

NOTE: Content courtesy press release from Vanderbilt Athletics

