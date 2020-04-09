Lawrence One Of Top Remaining Players In Nation, Could He Be A Commodore

Sports Illustrated Jason Jordan is one of the top basketball recruiting names in the country when it comes to high school players. So when he lists Tyrin Lawrence as one of the top eight remaining uncommitted players in the nation, people should take that seriously.

The Vanderbilt Commodores have done just that, going hard in a final recruiting push to land Lawrence, who will make his college destination known Thursday at 3 pm CST.

Lawrence will announce along with Jordan through the Sports Illustrated All-American platform along with immediate reaction to the decision.

As for Lawrence, the player, Jordan, wrote this about the three-star combo-guard who has seen his profile skyrocket of late.

Tyrin Lawrence, Sunrise Christian (Bel Aire, Kan.), CG

Schools of Interest: California, Vanderbilt, Ole Miss

Why He's a Hot Commodity: Lawrence is a bouncy scoring guard who can't be stopped going to the basket. A 6-foot-4 southpaw, he has an efficient perimeter jump shot but thrives on the drive, breaking down defenders off the dribble and maneuvering his way to durable finishes at the basket.

The Commodores need an infusion of new talents, especially at guard and center, and Lawrence would help outside.

Aaron Nesmith's exit and the potential loss of Saben Lee, who has entered the NBA Draft but did not hire an agent and could still return to Vanderbilt leave head coach Jerry Stackhouse looking to add scoring punch from outside, something Lawrence could provide.

The Commodores still need an inside presence, which is something Stackhouse and his staff are working to find, but getting a player like Lawrence would be a massive achievement for a program looking to take a step forward and out of the cellar of the SEC in the coming season.

Until the announcement, we can only wait, but the lure of playing closer to his home in Georgia, along with having a head coach with an NBA pedigree and potential early playing time will likely factor into his decision.

Keep in mind, however, that he has a preexisting relationship with California head coach Mark Fox, who previously coached at the University of Georgia, and Lawrence and Fox's son were AAU teammates.

Lawrence has said the distance wasn't a significant factor meaning that the Bears have a chance to land the talented guard.

