Live Blog: No. 11 Vanderbilt Basketball Vs. No. 13 Alabama

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – It is time for a game on the highway here in Nashville as two of the highest scoring teams in college basketball take the floor as No. 11 Vanderbilt hosts No. 13 Alabama in the Commodores’ SEC home opener.

The path that both teams took to get here today are quite different. Vanderbilt has been on cruise control for the vast majority of its 14-game season thus far, beating teams by a lot often. Vanderbilt’s 14-0 record includes wins over UCF and SMU, who are both ranked in the most recent AP Top 25. The Commodores have flexed their offensive firepower all season, averaging 93.4 points per game while also forcing opponents into mistakes.

Alabama, on the other hand, has played one of the most brutal schedules in the country this far and arrives in Nashville with a 11-3 record. Tonight is the sixth team ranked in the AP Top 12 that it has faced. The Crimson Tide went 2-3 in its previous five.

Like Vanderbilt, Alabama has also been one of the most threatening offenses in the sport, averaging 94.1 points per game. The quick strike ability of a Nate Oats offense has served his team well this season.

With both teams coming into the game with high-powered offenses, it is plausible to think that this game could come down to which team makes the fewest mistakes, or potentially which team can win the battle on the glass. After all, if there is one area where Vanderbilt could take advantage of Alabama, that is where it would be. Alabama has gotten outrebounded by teams such as Kennesaw State and South Florida, which could be a vulnerability Vanderbilt could expose tonight.

Regardless, toughness will certainly be at the forefront of the game. Which team is more willing to put their bodies on the line for loose balls and second chance opportunities could be the team that wins this game.

1st Half

Vanderbilt has continued to play solid defense so far, leading 15-10, but Vanderbilt has gone maybe too fast offensively. Jalen Washington has rushed a possession or two in the paint, but Vanderbilt's defense has responded.

It is time to take a moment and let everyone catch their breath as Vanderbilt leads 13-5 at the under 16 timeout. What a fast-paced game it is already. Vanderbilt with a couple made threes already, but it has been a couple early takeaways that have made a difference so far. Also, the crowd is very much into this game, which is exaclty what Vanderbilt wanted.

Pregame

The Commodores take the floor.

There is no question that this is by far the loudest and most active this crowd have been this season. It is a pretty obvious statement, though, considering this is the biggest game of Vanderbilt's season thus far.

Tipoff is scheduled for 8:10 p.m. CT. Should be quite the game, especially with Red Panda performing a halftime show.

The student section is filling up very quickly as we hit 45 minutes until tipoff. I expect a very hyped up and loud crowd tonight.

Players from both sides are warming up in a pregame shoot around a little over an hour from tipoff. It should be a very exciting game here in Memorial Gymnasium tonight. It is the first time the arena has hosted a top 15 matchup since 1974.

