Live Blog: No. 25 Vanderbilt Basketball vs. Georgia

Senior Day in Nashville has arrived as Vanderbilt plays its final home game of the season against the Georgia Bulldogs. It may be the final game in Memorial Gymnasium, but the regular season still has three games left.

Vanderbilt’s original home final was scheduled for March 4 against Ole Miss. But due to a scheduling change between Vanderbilt and Ole Miss flipping home games, Vanderbilt’s Senior Day was moved to tonight while Vanderbilt finishes the regular season with three consecutive road games.

The feeling surrounding this game feels like a must-win for Vanderbilt for the Commodores resume. Vanderbilt has dropped two in a row with losses to Missouri and Tennessee and it has gravely impacted its standing in the SEC and its seeding for the NCAA Tournament.

With a win, Vanderbilt moves to 9-6 and it keeps pace in a tie with Missouri, Kentucky and possibly Texas for sixth in the SEC. A loss for the Commodores tonight would mean Vanderbilt would be at best in a three-way tie with Georgia and Texas for eighth in the SEC. Vanderbilt would be the No. 10 seed in the conference tournament and play on the first day of the SEC Tournament in that scenario.

For Georgia, the Bulldogs struggled mightily up until a week ago. Georgia has won two in a row against Kentucky and Texas and is now looking to get further ahead of the bubble teams before Selection Sunday.

The bottom line: there is still plenty at stake for both sides tonight.

Tipoff between Vanderbilt and Georgia is set for 6 p.m. CT on ESPN. Follow the live blog here for live updates from today’s Vanderbilt-Georgia game.

Live Blog

Be sure to refresh your browser for live updates from Vanderbilt vs. Georgia. The most recent updates will appear at the top.

Pregame

Players on both teams have come out warmups and began shooting around. Today’s game has plenty of postseason seeding ramifications for both teams in some form.

It is the final home game here in Memorial Gymnasium this season. And what a season it has been in Nashville this season. The season is certainly far from over with three more regular season games plus the SEC and NCAA Tournaments, though. With it being the final home game of the season, I have got to think that there will be a good crowd on hand today despite the fact that it is a weeknight.

