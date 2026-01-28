Live Blog: No. 18 Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky

Nashville, Tenn. — Fresh off an emphatic 88-56 win over Mississippi State on Saturday, Vanderbilt is back at Memorial Gym on Tuesday night which a chance to turn one dominant performance into the beginning of a winning streak against Kentucky .

SEC play has been a rollercoaster for the Commodores so far. Vanderbilt opened conference action by winning three straight before stumbling and losing three in a row to Texas, Florida, and Arkansas. Now, head coach Mark Byington’s squad returns home after a two-game road trip, looking to steady the ship in front of a passionate home crowd.

That task won’t be easy, though. The Wildcats enter Tuesday as winners of five straight, playing their best basketball of the season under head coach Mark Pope. Like Vanderbilt, Kentucky’s driven by its guard play, with Otega Oweh leading the team at 16.1 points per game and anchoring a backcourt that thrives in transition.

Vanderbilt's standout guard Duke Miles is listed as questionable for Tuesday's contest. Miles has dealt with both an illness and a leg injury that's kept him out of game action at points this season, and his status will be a key determinant in tonight's outcome. Frankie Collins, another Commodore guard, remains out with a meniscus injury.

Kentucky will be without guards Kam Williams and Jaland Lowe, who've combined to average 14.9 points and 3.4 assists this season. Their absence will put more pressure on Oweh and Denzel Aberdeen to perform against a strong Vanderbilt backcourt.

Tip-off for tonight's contest is scheduled for 8 p.m. CT and can be viewed on ESPN.

Live Blog

Weather Report

After the snow and ice storm that ravaged through Nashville over the weekend, Vanderbilt canceled classes Monday and Tuesday, leaving questions regarding Tuesday's game.

Vanderbilt Athletics sent out a message Tuesday afternoon confirming the game will be played as scheduled. The note also urged fans "to use their best judgment and attend the game only if they are able to do so safely."

Despite icy conditions and trees down around the gym, all signs point to Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky going on as planned Tuesday.

Vandy On SI's Tyler Jorden reported Kentucky's team bus has arrived outside of Memorial Gym Monday afternoon, a sign that the Wildcats have successfully arrived in Nashville.

Injury Report

Vanderbilt Availability

Frankie Collins — Out

Duke Miles — Questionable

Kentucky Availability

Kam Williams — Out

Jaland Lowe — Out