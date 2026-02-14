Live Blog: No. 19 Vanderbilt Basketball vs. Texas A&M

It is a crowded bunch of teams competing for various spots for the upcoming SEC Tournament. Vanderbilt has a chance to bring some clarity to that in a positive way today.

The SEC standings are in a log jam from almost at the very top down into the bottom half of the conference. Florida is sitting pretty at the top with a 9-2 conference record with Arkansas and Kentucky just a game behind at 8-3. But then things get very murky.

Vanderbilt is included in a five-way tie for the fourth and final double-bye spot in next month’s SEC Tournament. While there is still plenty of basketball to play, the impact each game has on how the conference bracket shapes out continues to grow. The Commodores are in a tie with Alabama, Texas A&M, Tennessee and Missouri with a 7-4 record.

Thankfully for Vanderbilt, it has a chance to create some separation from one of these teams today. Vanderbilt hosts a Texas A&M team that has struggled as of late. The Aggies were at the top of the SEC not long ago, but a three-game losing streak has put them in serious danger of falling further down the standings.

That is why today’s game between Vanderbilt and Texas A&M is crucial. The Commodores have the opportunity to break the five-way tie and try to create separation between themselves and the teams below them. But with a team like Texas A&M that has been a little bit of free fall, expect the Aggies to play a little more desperate and aggressive than usual.

One thing to watch for today is how Vanderbilt handles Texas A&M’s ball pressure. The Aggies run a system called “Bucky Ball” after their coach Bucky McMillan. They full court press opponents for almost the entirety of every game.

The key for Vanderbilt here? Take care of the ball and do not spend too much time getting the ball inbounds. If Vanderbilt is able to break the press, it sets itself up well for victory. If not, it could be a not so good day.

Nonetheless, stakes are high as March gets closer by the day. Tipoff between Vanderbilt and Texas A&M is set for 12 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

Follow the live blog here for live updates from today’s Vanderbilt-Texas A&M game.

Live Blog

Be sure to refresh your browser for live updates from Vanderbilt vs. Texas A&M. The most recent updates will appear at the top.

Pregame

Players of both teams are out on the court going through early warmups and early shootaround. With a game with important stakes like this, I would expect another great crowd today.

Vanderbilt Commodores On SI is back in the house known at Memorial Gymnasium as Vanderbilt gets ready to take on Texas A&M. Today’s game is the earliest game Vanderbilt has played so far in conference play. The Commodores are looking to get what could be a really solid home win amongst the tight standings.

