Live Blog: No. 15 Vanderbilt Basketball vs. Oklahoma

Can Vanderbilt continue its winning ways?

After a week off from the midweek bye, No. 15 Vanderbilt is back in action Saturday afternoon as the Commodores welcome the Oklahoma Sooners to Memorial Gymnasium.

Vanderbilt comes in on a three-game winning streak with wins against Mississippi State, Kentucky and Ole Miss. It also finds itself just one game back of Texas A&M and Florida for first place in the SEC. Texas A&M dropped its second conference game of the season Wednesday with a loss at Alabama.

A win today and Vanderbilt’s pursuit for a SEC regular season title puts more pressure on the other teams at the top. Saturday is a good opportunity for that to become a reality.

Oklahoma arrives in Nashville on a nine-game losing streak. The Sooners won their first SEC game against Ole Miss on Jan. 3, but have not won a game since then. Their record has dropped from 11-3 to 11-12 and in a desperate search for an identity.

A couple of those games have been close losses to formidable teams like Arkansas and Alabama, but Oklahoma has not been the team it looked like during nonconference play.

For Vanderbilt, beating Oklahoma is a game it should win. But strange things have happened in college basketball this week between two different major upsets. A 10-12 Minnesota team knocked off No. 10 Michigan State and No. 6 Gonzaga was stunned by 10-14 Portland. The bottom line is that Vanderbilt has to take Oklahoma seriously.

Tipoff between Vanderbilt and Oklahoma is set for 2:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

Follow the live blog here for live updates from today’s Vanderbilt-Oklahoma game.

Live Blog

Be sure to refresh your browser for live updates from Vanderbilt vs. Oklahoma. The most recent updates will appear at the top.

Pregame

This is Vanderbilt’s third consecutive game at home. Certainly a prime spot to be in at the middle of SEC play where Vanderbilt has been able to stay home and rest for a while. But of course that comes with the fact that Vanderbilt will have to end its regular season with a road gauntlet.

Players for both teams are on the court for early warmups and shootaround. Vanderbilt is coming off its midweek bye that was much needed in terms of health. The Commodores are hoping to pick up where it left off a week ago where they beat Ole Miss 71-68 and won their third game in a row.

