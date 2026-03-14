Live Blog: No. 4 Seed Vanderbilt Basketball vs. No. 1 Seed Florida, SEC Tournament

It is an opportunity for revenge for No. 4 seed Vanderbilt as it takes on No. 1 seed Florida in the first semifinal of the SEC Tournament.

The Commodores take on a red hot Gators team for the right to play in the SEC Tournament Championship. The two teams played just one time this season this season, where Vanderbilt fell to Florida 98-94 in Nashville on Jan. 17.

But after nearly two months, Vanderbilt and Florida meet again. A lot has changed since the first meeting. The Commodores had just one loss at the time of the first meeting while Florida was just starting to get its footing after a slow start to the season.

Since then, Florida has lost just one game, falling to Auburn on Jan. 24. The Gators have catapulted up the rankings and are considered among the best teams in the country with a legitimate shot to win back-to-back National Championships.

But Vanderbilt will look to spoil the momentum Florida has right now. The Commodores went through a rough stretch in mid-February where they lost three out of four games, but have since won three consecutive games. With two of those wins coming against its in-state rival, the entire vibe and feel of the team heading into the NCAA Tournament has changed.

The keys for Vanderbilt today are going to have to be holding its own against Florida’s versatility and physicality. The Commodores were able to match Tennessee’s physicality yesterday, but today presents an even heightened challenge in the paint.

Vanderbilt is also going to have to defend the perimeter better this time around against Florida. In the first meeting, Florida hit nine three-pointers as Gators’ guard Xavien Lee scored 20 points on 8-for-13 shooting. Today, Vanderbilt’s guards are going to have to outduel Florida’s in order to win.

Tipoff between Vanderbilt and Florida is set for approximately 12 p.m. CT on ESPN

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Pregame

We are a little over an hour from tipoff as media members start to fill into the stadium. It is currently the calm before the storm of the two games begin. I imagine fans are also going to be filing any minute soon as well.

What a game we have here today as Vanderbilt looks to avenge its loss to Florida in the semifinals of the SEC Tournament. As with all conference tournaments, the deeper the tournament goes, the larger the crowd. I expect a large crowd on hand. What will be interesting to see is the division between Vanderbilt and Florida fans today.