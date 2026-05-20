Everything Vanderbilt Baseball Coach Tim Corbin Said After SEC Tournament Loss to Florida

Was that the nail in the coffin for Vanderbilt baseball’s 2026 season?

That question will be answered officially Monday. Vanderbilt lost to No. 5 seed Florida 8-3 in the second round of the SEC Baseball Tournament Wednesday afternoon. The Commodores trailed 3-0 before coming back to tie the game.

In the end, though, the Gators threw some more punches and came out victorious, likely ending Vanderbilt’s season. After the game, Vanderbilt head coach Tim Corbin spoke to the media. Here is everything he said.

Opening Statement

TIM CORBIN: Florida's pretty good. We had a tough battle with King. I knew he was good, but he competed well. Then after that, I thought about their bullpen -- they closed gaps when there were potential gaps inside the game. They shut us down.

From an offensive standpoint, it was tough sledding. But I think from a pitching standpoint, we just didn't set the tone from the beginning. There was a lot of traffic out there. We were on the field a long time during the course of that game.

They hit the ball hard. We didn't have the advantage of the count. And when we did throw the ball across the plate, they did a good job of centering the baseball. So good team. The first time I saw Sully's team this year, I knew they were good, but they beat us handily.

Q. If this is it for the season, what are you going to kind of take away from this year? Is there anything you've learned or would do differently?

TIM CORBIN: I can't answer that right now. We just came off the game, so I'm processing that right now. It's going to take me some time to audit the program, which I've started to, and then I'll remove myself from emotion and just get to the point where I can look at things for what they are and not overreact either.

We're in this position because of reasons and play. Look, I can't believe Florida lost 18 times. Jesus. But I'll just have to assess it with a clear mind. Right now's not the time to talk about that, for me anyway.

Q. You mentioned assessing the program. Are there any staffing changes that you're planning on, whether it's adding somebody new to the staff or making changes to the current staff that you're planning on doing in the offseason?

TIM CORBIN: I'm not going to answer that question. I mean, no. I'm just not going to talk about something like that right now. Come on, we just played a game, with all due respect.

Q. I want to go back to your Florida comment. Why are you surprised, having seen them now in person, that they've lost that many games?

TIM CORBIN: I just think they're well-balanced. They're very athletic. Lawson's a Big Leaguer. And Cyr and Surowiec hit. McDonald can, too. Bowen's really good behind the plate. Stripling's got experience. Kurland played as a high school senior.

I like Sully's bullpen. And King's good. And we didn't see Peterson. I've seen him on TV. But, listen, I'm not putting anything on them, but to me that looks like an Omaha team. If they're able to stay at home, even if they're not, I would not want to see them in my ballpark.

That's a good team. That was a really good team. We would have had to play a whole lot cleaner to win that baseball game.

Q. It looked like you went for about three minutes after the game talking to the team. Is there any theme that you could kind of share with us about what you told them?

TIM CORBIN: No, not really. I'm just talking about the game initially. And I'm not going to talk about anything beyond that right now. I mean, organization of tonight and tomorrow, that type of thing.

But no, not right now. No, I just gotta put my thoughts together and get with them and take care of the next few days, whatever those days are. But these are someone else's kids. I want to take care of them -- emotionally, too. So they're feeling it.

Q. What does it mean to have a guy like Reynolds behind the dish that's been really working hard since the fall. And just saving your bullpen from yesterday, which had you to tailor from it to today, just what it means to have a guy like him?

TIM CORBIN: Reynolds, the catcher? Well, even if he wasn't a young kid, he's done a very good job behind the plate. His throwing numbers are very good. He's mature beyond his years in terms of intelligence and know-how. He keeps the ball in front of him.

He's still learning. There's offensive skills that he's still growing.

But aside from catcher, he caught all 32 SEC games. When we were going into the winter, we had him third on our depth chart. So he elevated himself. His maturity started to blossom a little bit more.

Then when he was behind the plate and we gave him the ability to stay behind the plate, he just didn't want to ever come out, and we put it in his hands.

And this wasn't an easy staff to handle. There were some young kids. And, yeah, it was a challenge, but he did a nice job. He's a good, young player. Proud of him.

Q. This sport is in a spot where it's just changing constantly. What challenges does that present, or even opportunities?

TIM CORBIN: For me personally? I don't know. I don't want to do that right now.

I love it. It is challenging. I think the balance is trying to do things in the way that you're trying to stick to your values of what you deem necessary and important inside your program.

But yet, at the same time, it's a balancing act in terms of getting players, whether it's incoming high school kids, being able to acquire them -- finances probably helps to that some degree. We don't dip into the portal a lot. And really our opportunity in the portal is we probably have to go freshmen/sophomore. We can't get a junior. So we have our own challenges that way.

But I love college baseball. I love where college baseball is. I love where this conference is. I just look at it as, okay, we've got some good players coming back, but we need to better ourselves.

But I look at it as a nice challenge. I don't look at it and go, oh, my gosh. I just look at it and say I'm going to figure this shit out, some way, somehow.

Q. 19 years is quite a while in this sport to have that kind of regional --

TIM CORBIN: It's a child in college. (Laughter).

Q. I mean, when you took this job, I think they hadn't been in a regional in 20-something years. Would you have ever thought that the bar would be where it is, where -- I mean this obviously feels like it could be pretty disappointing.

TIM CORBIN: I just didn't know. I went in head first, but I was very eager and very opportunistic, and I felt like Vanderbilt could be like -- back then it was Rice, back then it was Wake Forest, back then it was Notre Dame, back then it was Stanford -- and I thought, why not, you know, why not this school from Nashville, Tennessee that's in the middle of the SEC? Yeah, I felt like we did something.

Now, consistency is really tough. I think you know that. Consistency in anything. Your job, how you show up every day. I mean, you have to have a motor and you have to reinvent yourself a lot. And it takes a lot of effort and it takes -- I enjoy it.

But we've been very consistent for a long period of time, and we'll always be measured against those years that we were at the top. And that's okay. There's nothing wrong with that. But that's the challenge for the program is getting back to that point.

And sometimes, streaks are streaks are streaks. That's what they are. But sometimes when you don't go, a lot of times people start to understand, whoa, that really was tough. That was difficult to do.

Yeah, it's difficult to do, just to get back at it and establish yourself as a regional contender every year. So I don't worry about it.

We did what we did. It is completely out of our hands. If there were 64 teams, do I think we're a 64? I do, but there's measurement devices to all of this. So people may not think that. But who knows? Who knows what happens? It might be some teams that have won their conference that win their tournament and open up some spots. If they open up some spots, we'll be waiting.

Q. You've got a pretty good group of freshmen and sophomores that you could maybe bring back. What excites you, potentially, about the core of the team you might have next year?

TIM CORBIN: I really like that infield. I love Ryker. I love Brodie. I love Ruster, Goodin. I love, I mean that's a good nucleus. They really did a good job defensively for us. I wish Mike had another year because I'd really like Mikey to be -- Mike's my type of kid. I like that kid. He's cool. He's great to be around. He's tough.

So I like that. I like catching. We do have some young arms. And we'll just see what happens to the rest of them. So hopefully we can put a pretty good roster together.

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