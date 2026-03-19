Live Blog: No. 5 Seed Vanderbilt Basketball vs. No. 12 Seed McNeese, NCAA Tournament Round of 64

OKLAHOMA CITY – One of the best days on the sports calendar has arrived as the first full day of March Madness is underway. And for the second consecutive season, Vanderbilt had made the big dance.

The No. 5 seed Commodores will take on No. 12 seed McNeese in Oklahoma City Saturday afternoon after what has been one of the most successful seasons in program history. Vanderbilt has earned its 26-8 record this season as it looks to make its tournament run aspirations a reality.

But it will not be easy. McNeese rolls into the Round of 64 with a 10-game win streak and have proven to be one of the toughest mid-major programs in the country. The Cowboys are looking to pull off an upset after pulling off a first round upset a year ago.

McNeese has the full attention of McNeese, however. McNeese is the most dangerous team in the country at forced turnover percentage and stealing the ball away, ranking first in the country in both statistical categories.

The key for Vanderbilt today is simple: take care of the ball and hit shots. If Vanderbilt brings its best to Oklahoma City Thursday, the Commodores will feel great about their chances to extend their season.

Tipoff between Vanderbilt and McNeese is set for approximately 2:15 p.m. CT on TruTV

Follow the live blog here for live updates from today’s Vanderbilt-McNeese game.

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Pregame

I must say that this atmosphere is amazing. With this site being in Oklahoma City, Nebraska fans have gone all out as the Cornhuskers are in search of their first ever NCAA Tournament win. This is essentially a Nebraska home game with all the fans that are here. If the two teams play each other Saturday, Vanderbilt would be playing a road game.

Though Vanderbilt and McNeese are set to tipoff at 2:15 CT, it may be delayed depending on how long the game between No. 4 seed Nebraska and No. 13 seed Troy takes. Tipoff for that game is at 11:40 a.m. CT. Vanderbilt will tipoff 25 minutes after the conclusion of the game.

Vanderbilt on SI is in the house today at the Paycom Center as Vanderbilt takes on McNeese today. The Commodores are coming off a run to the SEC title and were given a No. 5 seed. Now, Vanderbilt looks for its first NCAA Tournament win since 2011-2012.