What Vanderbilt Baseball’s Final Resume Looks Like After SEC Tournament Loss

Vanderbilt baseball saw its run in this year’s SEC Baseball Tournament come to an end Wednesday afternoon as it lost to No. 5 seed Florida 8-3.

The most important thing Vanderbilt fans are paying attention to after the game is whether it has a chance to make it into the NCAA Tournament. Vanderbilt has a 19-year regional streak on the line and now has its full resume complete before the selection show for the NCAA Tournament airs Monday afternoon.

The Commodores finished their season with a record of 33-25 overall and a record of 15-17 against SEC opponents. Usually, teams with that type of record in the SEC make the NCAA Tournament. But Vanderbilt’s case this year is much different and suggests the Commodores’ season is likely over.

In addition to its record, Vanderbilt’s RPI ranking was 71st in the country going into today’s game. With a loss to Florida in the SEC Tournament, it may end up dropping below that ranking by the end of the day. Vanderbilt’s RPI ranking is by far the biggest issue with its resume. Not only is it rare for a team outside the top 50 of the RPI to make the NCAA Tournament as an at-large team, the Commodores are not anywhere near that vicinity in the first place.

“Obviously sitting in this seat, it's not about talking, it's about doing. But at the same time, I don't think the RPI is just the one indicator. It may speak to what you have done, but it doesn't speak to how you've done it and the body of work that exists with what we've done,” Vanderbilt head coach Tim Corbin said after Vanderbilt’s first round win over No. 13 seed Kentucky Tuesday.

Vanderbilt’s strength of schedule is 48th in the country, its DSR is 40th and its KPI is 55th. Those metrics maybe can help paint Vanderbilt in a better light, but the fact of the matter is that RPI is the number that is taken into the most consideration. And Vanderbilt’s RPI is not good enough.

Vanderbilt head coach Tim Corbin did not make an official, thorough case as to why his team should be one of the 64 teams playing for the national championship, but he did address the issue in Wednesday’s press conference.

“We did what we did. It is completely out of our hands. If there were 64 teams, do I think we're a 64? I do. But there's measurement devices to all of this. So people may not think that. But who knows? Who knows what happens? It might be some teams that have won their conference that win their tournament and open up some spots. If they open up some spots, we'll be waiting,” Corbin said.

If Vanderbilt’s season is indeed over, the Commodores will have their 19-year regional streak snapped. It was the longest streak in college baseball.

“I know we started off 13-12 and now we're 20-12 in the last half. We played on the road a little bit more. We scheduled tournaments tough, and we didn't get off to a good start. We've had our challenges, obviously, with health. And we've overcome them to some degree,” Corbin said Tuesday. “So I think we're a pretty damn good team. We're judged by the best conference and the best teams in college baseball, but there's also a lot of precedent for a team that's 14-16.”

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