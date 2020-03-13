CommodoreCountry
March Sadness: NCAA Should Allow Seniors to Return

Greg Arias

Now that the reality of the cancellation of NCAA March Madness and the remainder of the college baseball season have had time to take hold and sink in, there is a myriad of new questions that beg to be answered in the world of college sports. 

There are hundreds, if not thousands of senior college athletes around the country who will never spend a second on the courts of an NBA team, or the diamonds of Major League Baseball. Those kids last shot to play the sports they love with the teammates they love and have shared so many emotions have now been dealt a stunning blow with the cancellations of conference basketball tournaments, the NCAA Tournament and the remainder of the college baseball season. 

These athletes will now miss their last, and for some, only shot at playing in the "Big Dance" or finishing the baseball season and perhaps getting to Omaha and the College World Series.

Life isn't always fair and to be sure this isn't fair for these kids or any of us really who enjoy watching these sporting events that now will not take place. 

While it's not fair for us, it's just downright devastating to the athletes and there should be some way for the NCAA to rectify this situation for these ladies and gentlemen. 

The NCAA is in the business of helping student-athletes, and while some might disagree or have other opinions about the governing body of intercollegiate athletics, the good folks in Indianapolis have a real shot to make this one right.

Here's my proposal for the good of college athletics and athletes.

Let the kids play. 

No, not this season, it's a wrap and logically should be for the protection of all concerned, both players and fans. 

Let them play next year.            

The NCAA should, for one year only drop the restrictions on college scholarships a team can give, and any roster limitations and allow any senior athlete at any member institution that lost their chance to participate in their conference tournaments, March Madness or baseball season one more year of eligibility. 

While I'm sure there are more logistics to work out, this seems like a pretty easy, and simple call to make for one year. 

Many of the seniors who know they do not have a chance at playing at the next level might opt to simply move on with their lives and be done with their athletic careers, but for those who want "One Shining Moment" for the rest of their lives, this is what Mar Emmert and his bunch should do. 

After all, the NCAA is about the student-athlete and through no fault of their own, these kids had something taken away from them that they can never replace. 

The NCAA can do that, and should! 

