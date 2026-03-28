Mark Byington Signs Contract Extension, Stays in Nashville Long Term

NASHVILLE – All the anxieties and worries about Vanderbilt men’s basketball head coach Mark Byington possibly taking another job can now be put to rest.

Per college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Byington has signed a "long-term" contract extension to stay at Vanderbilt and continue his mission of coaching the Commodores to greater heights following what was a magical year with a 27-9 record.

Prior to signing the extension, there were rumors and talks of Byington maybe being interested in leaving for a bigger coaching job like North Carolina’s following the firing of Hubert Davis over in Chapel Hill. In fact, betting markets were even giving Byington a percentage chance of taking over as the next head coach at North Carolina.

But Thursday afternoon, Rothstein posted on X/Twitter that Vanderbilt was making efforts to lock up Byington long term. At the time of Rothstein’s post, nothing had been signed. However, the administration and Byington were able to agree on a deal that got him to stay in Nashville for the future.

“First, I am deeply grateful to Chancellor Diermeier and Vice Chancellor Lee for their leadership and trust in me and what our staff and student-athletes are committed to achieving,” Byington said. “From the start, we shared a vision for what Vanderbilt men’s basketball could be as one of the nation’s elite programs and a plan for how to get there, including amazing facilities like the Huber Center. And from making me feel welcome in Nashville to stepping up to support this program in meaningful ways at a time in our game when that has never been more important, Commodore Nation has made it clear they believe in what we’re building. I can’t thank them enough for making Vanderbilt home.”

The job Byington did during the 2025-2026 season was one that far surpassed expectations. Being picked to finish 11th in the SEC before this past season, Byington led Vanderbilt to the second-most wins in a season in program history as the program won its first NCAA Tournament game since 2012.

Byington also led his team to two wins in the SEC Tournament, where Vanderbilt finished as the runners-up to Arkansas in the SEC Championship Game. The Commodores were a No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament and beat No. 12 seed McNeese in the Round of 64 before falling to No. 4 seed Nebaskas in the Round of 32.

Byington’s extended tenure at Vanderbilt shows how serious athletic director Candice Storey Lee and the rest of the university’s administration take basketball and athletics as a whole. Vanderbilt athletics has been on the rise in recent years and contract extensions like Byington’s help sustain the success the school’s athletic department has had.

Byington has built his team off playing a faster pace of basketball that is built to score while also applying pressure to opponents defensively to create turnovers. This past season, that was led by Byington’s best player in Tyler Tanner. Tanner took a big jump from his freshman to sophomore year as he finished First Team All-SEC and All-SEC Defensive Team.

Now with Byington locked up for the future, Vanderbilt looks to build on the success it just had and hopes to make a deeper postseason run next season.