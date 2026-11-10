NASHVILLE — Rivalry is renewed Tuesday night in Nashville.

Vanderbilt basketball returns to the court for an in-state rivalry game against Memphis tonight. A season ago, the Commodores went to FedEX Forum and took down the Tigers in an overtime thriller.

This season, the two teams will finish off a home-and-home series in Memorial Gymnasium with both teams coming off big wins in the first week of the season. Vanderbilt and Memphis will tip off at 6:15 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.

Here is all you need to know about the matchup before tonight’s game.

Latest Injury News from Memphis at No. 22 Vanderbilt

If a player goes down during the game, we'll keep tabs on it and share any and all updates.

– Vanderbilt guard Gabe Nesmith continues to be out with a leg injury that will sideline him for at least a couple of months, Mark Byington said after Vanderbilt’s win over Bellarmine on opening night.

Memphis at No. 22 Vanderbilt Game Information

How to Watch

Who: Memphis (2-0) vs. No. 22 Vanderbilt (2-0)

When: Saturday, Nov. 7, 3:15 p.m. CT

Where: Memorial Gymnasium, Nashville, Tenn.

TV: SEC Network+

Series History: Vanderbilt leads the all-time series 9-7.

Last time out, Vanderbilt: Vanderbilt got off to a 2-0 start to the season with 74-51 win over Wake Forest.

Last time out, Memphis: Memphis also moved to 2-0 with a crucial home win against VCU.

Betting Odds for Memphis at No. 22 Vanderbilt

Spread: Vanderbilt -15.5 points

Over/Under: 158.5 points

Source: FanDuel Sportsbook

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER

Things You Need to Know for Memphis at No. 22 Vanderbilt

Scouts from the NBA were in the building for Vanderbilt’s game against Wake Forest Thursday. Though it was not the best performance for Tyler Tanner, he still showed what he can do at the next level. Read Joey Dwyer’s story on what Tanner showed.

Vanderbilt proved it does not need Tyler Tanner to be a superhero to beat a power conference team. The Commodores were able to do it with the supporting cast around Tanner. Read Graham Baakko’s story on how Vanderbilt can win on an off night from Tanner.

Vanderbilt freshman guard Ant Brown Jr. had his first big night in Memorial Gymnasium, even getting a standing ovation from the crowd for his performance. Read Joey Dwyer’s story for more on the Ant Brown experience.

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