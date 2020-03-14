NCAA Discussing Idea of Releasing 68 team Tournament Bracket

The boys in Indy who run the NCAA are like the rest of us, lost without sports and trying to fill the free times with something entertaining.

To that end some at 700 West Washington St. in Indianapolis are thinking about filling some of that time by putting together a 68 team NCAA Tournament bracket- for out entertainment purposes only- and releasing it to the public so that we can debate what might have been and put something in our heads besides the bickering and constant argument over politics and the virus that are totally consuming social media.

Yep, a good ole fashioned Twitter feud over a 68 team field is just what the doctor ordered for fans who are already three days into misery over the cancellation of the "Big Dance."

While it might be fun, and challenging for the NCAA to put together a 68 team bracket field- I actually considered it for like .3 second before deciding I was crazy- it would certainly be consumed by the masses like cake at a birthday party.

It would also mean that the UCF jokes of claiming the title would have more credence with them actually appearing on a bracket from the NCAA.

So just who would be in the field, and how could the NCAA possibly figure upsets in conference tournaments where the unexpected teams would get their shot?

The answer is they couldn't. It would be the teams like Belmont who had already won their tournament and secured their spot along with the best guesses on the rest of teams who were already thought to be in.

The debate would come on the first four out and the last four in before people could turn their attention to the actual field where we could all fill out our brackets and brag to our friends and coworker on just how great our brackets would have been had the been real.

Most people, myself included, have never known what it was like to be totally without sport- unless you're watching tapes of the 92 Dream Team or something like that- in our lifetime, so having a bracket, no matter how ultimately worthless they would be, would still be positive in a time of mostly negatives for sports fans in this country.

So come on NCAA, get with it and let the Twitter feuding begin.