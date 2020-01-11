VandyMaven
Nesmith Injury Season-Ending As Vanderbilt Now Struggles For Answers

Greg Arias

It was the toughest blow the Vanderbilt Commodores men's basketball team could have possibly endured this season and it came about late Friday afternoon when doctors informed head coach Jerry Stackhouse that his star player, Aaron Nesmith was lost for the season with a stress fracture in his right foot. 

Nesmith was the leading scorer in the SEC entering Saturday's game against Texas A&M and will finish his season averaging 23.0 ppg for his sophomore season.  

Stackhouse stated that Nesmith had undergone X-rays two weeks ago for an ankle issue, but following another injury earlier this week against Auburn the team doctors decided it was necessary to take another look and the results of an MRI showed the stress fracture.    

Nesmith, who was being projected as a possible first-round selection in the upcoming NBA Draft now must make the decision as to whether to return to Vanderbilt for his junior season of forego it and make himself eligible for the draft. 

It is interesting that Stackhouse himself left college at the University of North Carolina after his sophomore season to enter the draft where he was a first-round selection.  

The Commodores now have to figure out the rest of the season without Nesmith as the prepare to travel to Fayetteville and face Arkansas on Wednesday night.  

