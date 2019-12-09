Nesmith Off To Great Start For Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt sophomore Aaron Nesmith is off to a great start this season and is among the national leaders in four statistical categories. Oh and he's been a major part of the Commodores current 6-2 record.

At one point, Nesmith led the nation in scoring, though that number has dropped from 26.4 points per game to 22.8, good for seventh in the nation at the moment.

He is second in the nation with 4.38 made 3-pointers per game, fourth with 35 total 3's made and seventh in 3 point shooting at 51.5 percent per game.

Not bad numbers for the former four star from Charleston, South Carolina who came to Vanderbilt as one of the top one-hundred players nationally his senior season at Porter Gaude School.

He and his Commodores teammates are currently in the midst of an eleven day break from games, having defeated Buffalo in their last outting and will host Liberty University this coming Saturday at Memorial Gym.

Nesmith was also an preseason All-SEC second team selection and was recently named to the watchlist for the Oscar Robertson National Player of the Year Award, presented by the US Basketball Writers Association.

It's a long season, and those numbers might not hold all season long, but Nesmith's play to this point is a good thing for the Commodores and will be counted on going forward as this team looks to work its way out of the conference basement this season.