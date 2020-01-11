VandyMaven
Nesmith Out Saturday Against Texas A&M With Foot Injury

Greg Arias

The Vanderbilt Commodores will be without their star player and SEC scoring leader Aaron Nesmith as they host Texas A&M later this afternoon. 

The team made the announcement just after 11 a.m. EST this morning via social media that Nesmith would be unavailable against the Aggies. 

While there is no word on the severity of the injury or how long Nesmith could be sidelined, this is an unfortunate blow to the Commodores and head coach Jerry Stackhouse as the team looks to end a 20-game losing streak in conference play. 

Nesmith injured his foot earlier this week in the Commodores' loss at Auburn. He was seen limping noticeably in the second half but finished the game scoring 18 points. 

Without Nesmith the scoring load will likely be placed on guard Saben Lee, who led Vanderbilt with 27 against Auburn. Lee is averaging 16.6 PPG and has scored in double figures in all but one game this season. 

The biggest question for the Commodores with Nesmith out and Lee as the No. 1 scoring option will be who assumes Lee's role as the second option. 

Lee has been the sixth man for the Commodores coming off the bench, but now will likely find himself in the starting lineup with Nesmith out. 

Tipoff is set for 2:30 pm at Memorial Gym and can be seen on the SEC Network. 

