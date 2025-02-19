No. 17 Kentucky Basketball Without Two Top Scorers for Vanderbilt Clash
The Vanderbilt Commodores (17-8, 5-7) travel to Lexington to take on the No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats (17-8, 6-6) on Wendesday. The Commodores are looking to sweep the Wildcats for the first time since 2007 after winning the first game in Nashville 74-69.
The Commodores are without Alex Hemenway, who hasn't played all season since transferring to Clemson, but outside of that absence are relatively healthy.
Kentucky lists Lamon Butler, Jaxson Robinson and Kerr Kriisea as out for the contest, severely limiting the Wildcat lineup.
Robinson is second on the team in scoring with 13.3 points, and is their second best rebounding guard averaging 3.7 boards. He scored 11 points in their first game agains the Commodores on three-of-five shooting from 3-point land.
Butler is third on the team in scoring with 12.5 points, but is leading the team in assists with 4.6 per game and is one of the Wildcats better defenders. Butler scored six points, had three rebounds and two assists but also fouled out after committing six turnovers in their January game.
Kriisa is less of a blow as he hasn't appeared in a game for Kentucky since Dec. 7 when he scored eight points with four assists and three rebounds in an overtime victory over Gonzaga.
Mark Byington is looking to make history on Wednesday as no first year Vanderbilt head coach has ever swept the Wildcats. His chances increase with Tuesday night's injury report declaring two of Kentucky's better players out. Vanderbilt has dropped five straight road games but can put all that behind them with a historic victory in Rupp Arena.