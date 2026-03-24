No. 2 Vanderbilt Women's Basketball Rolls Past No. 7 Illinois Punching Ticket to Sweet 16

NASHVILLE, Tn -- The Vanderbilt Commodores women's basketball team is headed to the Sweet 16 after knocking off the Illinois Fighting Ilini Monday at Memorial Gymnasium. The program has a rich history of play in March, boasting over 30 tournament appearances. This marks the team's fifteenth Sweet 16 appearance.

The Commodores have had a smooth start to their tournament journey this year drawing a home site advantage. Their first round game vs. High Point included a hallmark performance by standout Mikaya Blakes, who scored 30 points and broke the scoring record for a sophomore season. The Commodores defeated the Panthers 102-61.

Vanderbilt forward Aiyana Mitchell (14) sets up to shoot past Illinois forward Cearah Parchment (30) during the first half of a second round NCAA college basketball tournament game at Memorial Gym in Nashville, Tenn., Monday, March 23, 2026. | ANDREW NELLES / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In the second round, Blakes again went to work offensively against a strong No. 7 Illinois team nearly securing a double-double, ultimately contributing 25 points, nine rebounds, and nine assists. Guard Justine Pissot also scored 18 points and grabbed four rebounds. Guard Aubrey Galvin also had 12 points and four rebounds. The Commodores defeated the Fighting Illini 75-57.

Vanderbilt wasted no time getting itself out in fron of Illinois. The Commodores ended up outscoring the Fighting Illini 21-8 in the first quarter before. But in the second quarter, Illinois started to settle in the game. Shots started to fall in the second quarter, but Vanderbilt had answer as it nearly evened Illinois' scoring in the second frame, going into halftime with an 11-point lead.

Coming out of the gates in the third quarter, Vanderbilt started to pull further away as the Commodores' two stars in Mikayla Blakes and Aubrey Galvan got the offense into a rhythm and helped their team build the lead to 19 points before the fourth quarter began. At that point, it was too late for Illinois to comeback. The damage the Commodores did through breaking Illinois' defensive pressure was too much for the Fighting Illini to make any sort of threatening comeback.

As a team, Vanderbilt shot 44 percent for the game and 42 percent from three as it went 11-for-26 from deep. The win means Vanderbilt will be going to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2009. The win for the Commodores is further evidence to show how much transformation head coach Shea Ralph has brought to the program.

Vanderbilt travels to Fort Worth for the regional round of play. They will face No. 8 Notre Dame on March 27 at 2:30 PM.