Ole Miss Defense Shuts Down Vanderbilt's High-Flying Offense
No. 23 Vanderbilt’s four-game win streak came to a crashing halt Sunday against Ole Miss as the Commodores became the second Vanderbilt team to lose by double digits in as many days.
Three days after Vanderbilt’s Mikayla Blakes set a new SEC record with 53 points, it was unranked Ole Miss that had the hot hand in the 76-61 win for the Rebels (15-6, 6-3 SEC). It’s the second loss to Ole Miss for the Commodores this season, losing 87-59 earlier this season in Oxford, Miss.
Ole Miss made more than half of its field goals and had four players miss two or fewer shots against Vanderbilt. Prior to Sunday’s game, the Commodores (18-5, 5-4 SEC) had one of the best offenses in the nation, ranked No. 7 in scoring with 86.4 points per game.
The Rebels’ No. 8 scoring defense, though, was better. Ole Miss forced 18 Commodore turnovers and tallied 11 steals and five blocks. The Rebels were able to hold Vanderbilt to one of its lowest points total this season on a day the Commodores shot 44.2 percent from the field.
The SEC’s new record holder for most points scored in a game, Blakes, made five of her nine field goals for 16 points. But Khamil Pierre led the team in scoring with 24 and Iyana Moore also had 10. However, Vanderbilt didn’t get much help from its bench players with a combined 14 points scored, most of which came from Leilani Kapinus scoring eight points late in the fourth quarter.
Starr Jacobs led Ole Miss in scoring with 24 pints and Madison Scott added 16.
Vanderbilt is likely to find itself falling outside of the top 25, like its male counterparts, but will have a chance very soon to get back. The Commodores will travel to No. 5 Texas on Thursday. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. on SEC Network.