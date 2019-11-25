Pippen Jr. Named Freshman Of The Week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Freshman Scotty Pippen Jr. was named the SEC Freshman of the Week after averaging 17 points, 5.5 assists, and 2.5 rebounds per game in two Commodore wins last week over Austin Peay and South Carolina State.

Pippen Jr. had a career-high 21 points in the win against Austin Peay and then had a career-high eight assists against South Carolina State. He shot 60 percent (9-of-15) from the field and 55.5 percent (5-of-9) from 3-point range for the week.

The freshman from Los Angeles, Calif., becomes the 11th different Commodore to be honored as the league’s freshman of the week. Current Commodore Aaron Nesmith was the last Vanderbilt player to win the award in the 2018-19 campaign.