CommodoreCountry
Top Stories
Other Sports
Football
Basketball

Pregame: Vanderbilt Basketball vs Tennessee

Greg Arias

Here's a short preview video of tonight's game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Vanderbilt COmmodores form here in Knoxville. 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Vanderbilt Announces Dates for Spring Practice

The Vanderbilt Commodores will start spring drills on Tuesday, February 25, building toward the Black and Gold Spring Game on Friday, April 3.

Greg Arias

Commodores Visit Knoxville to face Tennessee in Second Matchup of Season

The Vanderbilt Commodores hit the road to take on the Tennessee Volunteers tonight at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville. Tipoff is set for 5:30 pm.

Greg Arias

Stackhouse Updates Moyer Injury and Perry Wallace Tribute

Vanderbilt men's basketball coach Jerry Stackhouse has a big week in front of him as he and his team travel to Knoxville today to face Tennessee, then home to host Georgia on Saturday as the university will honor Perry Wallace during the game against the Bulldogs.

Greg Arias

Is SEC Officiating a Problem for Conference and Teams

Someone somewhere needs to do something about the officiating in the Southeastern Conference, and that someone is conference commissioner, Greg Sankey.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Basketball Quick Hitters: Tennessee Edition Part II

The Vanderbilt Commodores travel to Knoxville tonight to take on the Tennessee Volunteers in the second meeting of the season between the two teams.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Baseball Weekly Report

Vanderbilt baseball opens the home schedule Tuesday afternoon as they host South Alabama at 4:30 pm at Hawkings Field. Here's a look at the opening weekend of the 2020 baseball season.

Greg Arias

Commodores Fall to No.5 in Latest Baseball America Rankings

It was a tough weekend for the Vanderbilt Commodores in the desert as they dropped two of three games over the weekend. Those losses caused them to drop in the latest Baseball America rankings.

Greg Arias

Commodores come from Behind, only to drop Heartbreaker to Cal-Poly 9-8

Jake Eder and Chris McElvain both struggled on the mound, but the Commodores came from behind to take the lead only to see Cal-Poly walk off with a 9-8 win on the final day of opening weekend at the MLB4 Collegiate Baseball Tournament in Scottsdale Az.

Greg Arias

No Comeback Needed as Gators Never Look Back, Crush Commodores 84-66

Vanderbilt falls down 29 points at the break and never recover in Gainesville.

Kris Freeman

Vandy Boys Bounce back with 6-1 win over UConn on day two of MLB4

The Vanderbilt Commodores got their first win of the season on Saturday, bouncing back from their season-opening loss to capture a 6-1 in over UConn at the MLB4 Collegiate Baseball Tournament in Scottsdale, Az.

Greg Arias