Pregame: Vanderbilt Basketball vs Tennessee
Here's a short preview video of tonight's game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Vanderbilt COmmodores form here in Knoxville.
Vanderbilt men's basketball coach Jerry Stackhouse has a big week in front of him as he and his team travel to Knoxville today to face Tennessee, then home to host Georgia on Saturday as the university will honor Perry Wallace during the game against the Bulldogs.
Jake Eder and Chris McElvain both struggled on the mound, but the Commodores came from behind to take the lead only to see Cal-Poly walk off with a 9-8 win on the final day of opening weekend at the MLB4 Collegiate Baseball Tournament in Scottsdale Az.
