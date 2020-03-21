CommodoreCountry
Pro Athletes Contracting COVID-19 Should be a Cautionary Tale for Colleges

Greg Arias

In case you haven't figured it out yet, this COVID-19 virus that has disrupted our lives and the sports world is serious business. 

I'm not one to live in fear and certainly not one to spread fear, in fact, I have been called out by others in the sports media for calling out other areas of the media for their handling of this crisis.  However, it is time that we pay attention to what is being said by those in the medical and science fields who are sharing facts, not fear. 

To prove that that in sports terms, look at the growing number of NBA players who have now been confirmed to have contracted the virus. 

The most recent report says that two Los Angles Lakers players are the latest to test positive for COVID-19 coronavirus.   

The Lakers organization issued a statement on Thursday following the release of the information.

“All players and members of the Lakers staff are being asked to continue to observe self-quarantine and shelter at home guidelines, closely monitor their health, consult with their personal physicians and maintain constant communication with the team,” the statement read.

The identities of the positive players have not been released or reported, but what if it were someone like LeBron James?

I'm not saying it is, and have no personal knowledge of who the infected Lakers are, but what if? What if one of the greatest athletes of our generation has this virus?  

While we all miss sports and are dealing with the loss in our own way, this news proves that the NCAA and colleges got it right by moving swiftly to halt competition and secure their student-athletes in the attempt to keep them away from this virus. 

College athletes travel frequently, just like many professional athletes and could be exposed to the virus in any number of ways. There's just no way to know where anyone contracted it and how many people might have been contaminated by the virus in any one place at any one time. 

The only real way to somewhat guarantee the spread will be somewhat slowed down is by keeping people apart. 

They call it "social distancing" and while that might seem drastic, the more this virus spreads, the more sense it makes and confirms that ending sports, for the time being, was the right move, regardless of how much it hurts players, coaches and fans in its absence.   

