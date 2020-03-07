CommodoreCountry
Regular Season Finale for Commodores Basketball with Tornado Relief

Greg Arias

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Commodores close out their regular season this Saturday when they take on South Carolina at Memorial Gym for an early afternoon tip. The game will begin at 11:30 a.m., with the game being aired live on the SEC Network. Commodore fans can also tune into the game on the Vanderbilt IMG Radio Network with Joe Fisher and Tim Thompson on WLAC 1510 AM and 98.3 FM, and online on VUCommodores.com and the VUCommodores app.

Commodore Tornado Relief Efforts

Vanderbilt Athletics will host a donation drive to assist with Middle Tennessee relief efforts on Saturday prior to the men’s basketball home game against South Carolina.

The drive will span from 8 a.m. until noon and will be held in the McGugin Center parking lot (2601 Jess Neely Drive).

Vanderbilt is working with the Community Resource Center, which has requested tarps, personal hygiene items, bleach, trash bags, gloves, baby and toddler clothes, formula, underwear, bras, batteries and baby food.

The first 500 people who donate will also receive a ticket to the men’s basketball game, which tips off at 11:30 a.m.

Fan Appreciation Day

To thank Commodore fans for their attendance and support this regular season, tickets are available for only $10 for Saturday’s game. Visit VUCommodores.com, the McGugin Center ticket office, or the Memorial Gym box office 90 minutes before Saturday’s contest. 

