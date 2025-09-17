Scouting Report: Vanderbilt Basketball Commit Jackson Sheffield
NASHVILLE---Vanderbilt basketball has landed a commitment from four-star big man Jackson Sheffield, he announced on Wednesday night.
Sheffield is Vanderbilt's second commit in the class of 2026 and is the second four-star recruit Vanderbilt has landed since head coach Mark Byington took the job in the spring of 2024. He joins the No. 65 player in the class of 2026, Ethan Mgbako.
The 6-foot-9 big man helped to lead Hoover High School to a 35-0 season in 2024-25.
Here's a breakdown of the new Vanderbilt big man:
Breaking down Sheffield's game
Sheffield appears to be a Mark Byington big through and through.
The 6-foot-9 center is a fit for Byington’s up-tempo scheme as a result of his ability to run the floor and use his above average athleticism to make plays in transition and in the pick and roll game. Sheffield is springy and almost has a deceptive amount of athleticism to him.
It appears as if Sheffield–who averaged 5.8 points per game–on the EYBL circuit won’t be a volume scorer–at least right away–but he’s got a knack for flashy plays around the rim and is as fluid of an athlete as you can find at his size. He also has a clear identity as a modern big that won’t dominate the game in the low post, but can be a complementary piece to a good guard that can find him going downhill. He's also effective off of a bounce or two in the post and appears to be developing a baby hook.
Perhaps it’s a stretch to say that Sheffield has guard skills–particularly around the three-point line, where he doesn’t look to be aggressive very often–but at times his movement can be more reminiscent of a wing–or perhaps more accurately, a four man–than a true five. Sheffield is able to uniquely compliment that movement style with a high-motor and a frame that can hold up when he makes the first hit in the lane–which appears to be a calling card of his.
Sheffield’s early impact may come mostly as a result of his defense despite the offensive tools he does have, though. The 6-foot-9 big man may always be regarded as more of a defensive-minded big man than a volume scorer.
The four-star big man is capable of moving his feet and isn’t a liability in ballscreens. If someone gets by him, he also appears to have a knack for shotblocking. If he doesn’t have a knack, he’s certainly got the athleticism to do so.
Sheffield isn’t Vanderbilt’s flashiest pickup of the 2026 cycle, but he’s going to be a factor for it. Landing a commitment like his is a sign of progress for Byington and his program.