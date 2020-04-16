SEC Basketball Recruiting Tops In Nation In 2020

The fact that the Kentucky Wildcats and head coach John Calipari have the No.1 recruiting class in the nation for 2020 should surprise no one who follows college basketball, recruiting, or both.

What might surprise some is just how strong the freshman class for 2020 is across the entire conference.

Sports Illustrated's basketball recruiting expert Jason Jordan released his Top-10 classes for 2020 on Thursday, and the SEC dominated the rankings with five of the ten teams.

How good are the recruits for the SEC this season?

The second closest conference was the ACC with Duke and North Carolina coming in at No.2 and No.3 behind Kentucky, with the Big-12 also claiming two spots with Oklahoma State at No.7 and Texas Tech filling the final position at No.10 for the cycle.

As for the SEC, here's what Jordan had to say about each program's incoming class.

1. Kentucky Good luck stopping the Wildcats on the wing next season with two probable NBA lottery picks occupying the space. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) shooting guard Brandon Boston and Brewster Academy (Wolfeboro, New Hampshire) shooting guard Terrence Clarke will be a nightmare combo for the opposition. Kentucky also has elite and versatile forwards in Vashon's (St. Louis, Mo.) Cam'Ron Fletcher and Camden's (N.J.) Lance Ware, who should be ready to produce from day one. 4. Tennessee The Vols have two elite scoring guards in IMG Academy’s (Bradenton, Fla.) Jaden Springer and The Webb’s (Bell Buckle, Tenn.) guard Keon Johnson. Hargrave Military Academy (Chatham, Virginia) wing Corey Walker is a versatile athlete that will contribute right away and Venice (Fla.) shooting guard Malachi Wideman is a mind-boggling athlete on the wing. 5. LSU The Tigers stellar class is centered around, arguably, the most gifted scorer in high school basketball in Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) shooting guard Cameron Thomas, an SI All-American 6. Auburn The Tigers will have, arguably, the top playmaker in the country at the controls next season in McEachern (Powder Springs, Ga.) star Sharife Cooper. Bruce Pearl will rely heavily on Cooper’s innate ability to score and making everyone on the court better. Versatile forward J.T. Thor of Norcross (Ga.) was a key late pickup for the Tigers last week. 9. Arkansas Montverde (Fla.) Academy sharpshooter Moses Moody, Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) point guard K.K. Robinson, Northside (Fort Smith, Ark.) center Jaylin Williams and Jacksonville (Ark.) point guard Davonte Davis make for a strong and deep class for the Razorbacks.

It should be noted that uncertainty still surrounds the LSU program and head coach Will Wade in the wake of the release of audio recordings where Wade speaks of making a "strong ass offer" to a recruit. The NCAA and the FBI are both investigating the situation, and rumors persist that the Tigers will soon face charges from the NCAA.

Until that time, however, the Tigers and Wade stand with the No.5 class in the nation.

As for Vanderbilt, there could be more players added to this group, as with two spots remaining head coach Jerry Stackhouse is still working with at least three confirmed prospects who would be welcome additions to the current class of incoming Commodores.