SEC Monitoring NCAA Announcement on Tournaments

Greg Arias

Nashville, Tn.- The NCAA and SEC have each issued statements in the last hour concerning the potential to exclude fans from the remainder of the SEC Men's basketball tournament after the opening session tonight. 

The NCAA, in an official statement issued at 3:30 pm CST, announced that the coming NCAA Tournament will be held without fans in the arenas because of concerns regarding the COVID-19 virus that was today designated a world-wide pandemic by the World Health Organization. 

Following the release of the NCAA's statement from President Mark Emmert, the Southeastern Conference, whose conference basketball tournament begins tonight here in Nashville released a statement saying they are aware of the NCAA statement and would continue to evaluate the situation, but that fans would be allowed into the arena for the first night of the tournament. 

Four teams are participating in two games here at Bridgestone Arena tonight, as Georiga, and Ole Miss open the session followed by Arkansas and Vanderbilt in the final game of day one.  

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available but according to sources here inside the arena, the possibility of the remainder of the tournament could take place without the majority of fans and only teams, and essential personnel allowed inside for the final four days.  

Basketball

