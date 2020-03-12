CommodoreCountry
Top Stories
Other Sports
Football
Basketball

SEC Officially Cancels Remainder of Conference Basketball Tournament

Greg Arias

Nashville, Tn.- There will be no SEC Men's Basketball Tournament champion in 2020 as on Thursday morning, with Kentucky holding a morning practice along with both Tennessee and Alabama who held morning shootarounds on the court inside Bridgestone Arena, and with media and essential personnel arriving the conference made it official and has canceled the remainder of the tournament. 

Unfortunately for the Vanderbilt Commodores and Ole Miss Rebels,  both teams suffered losses on Wednesday night in the only two games that were played. 

According to reports, and two players we spoke with this morning, both players and coaches had concerns about going forward with the remainder of games, and after a confer3ence call between SEC officials and presidents of the league's universities, the decision was made to discontinue the event. 

While this decision was thought a possibility on Wednesday night, it seemed more likely as the morning began and then became expected after word that both the Big Ten and ACC had moved to cancel their tournaments.  

There are even more implications to this move as it relates to the now very uncertain future of the NCAA Tournament along with the economic impact the loss of the remained of the even will have on an already damaged Nashville economy following the deadly tornado that struck downtown just over a week ago.  

Of course, the health and safety of players, coaches, administration and the fans and media that were to be allowed inside for the remainder of the event are at the center, and of utmost concern to the SEC in making this unprecedented move. 

Now concern turns toward baseball and what will happen from here with the remainder of the college baseball season as the Commodores are set to host Kentucky in a weekend series here in Nashville at Hawkins Field. 

Don't make plans to attend just yet as there is a real possibility those too will be canceled, and of course, we will wait with the rest of the world to see, but I won't be writing them on my schedule in ink. 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Football and Basketball Recruiting will soon be Impacted by COVID-19

In the wake of the cancellations of college conference basketball tournaments, the impact will soon be felt in recruiting as well.

Greg Arias

Commodores Bounced from SEC Tournament Before last fans in Attendance

Saben Lee's game-high 30 points are not enough as Arkansas ended the Commodores season in the first round of the SEC Tournament.

Greg Arias

SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament will go on without fans

SEC makes the call to not allow fans to attend the remainder of the men's basketball tournament.

Greg Arias

SEC Monitoring NCAA Announcement on Tournaments

The NCAA and SEC are in the process of making a decision on allowing fans into the remainder of the SEC Tournament

Greg Arias

Commodores, Razorbacks Open SEC Tourney Tonight

The Southeastern Conference Men's Basketball Tournament tips off its five day run tonight at Bridgestone Arena.

Greg Arias

SEC Tournament Waits Teams Starting Wednesday

Vanderbilt Commodores face the Arkansas Razorbacks on Wednesday night in the opening round.

Greg Arias

Commodores Baseball hosts Toledo, Kentucky this week

Vandy Boys open homestand Wednesday against Toledo and a three-game set against Kentucky as conference play begins.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt University COVID-19 Update

Advisory for home varsity sporting events for Vanderbilt Athletics

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt, Lipscomb, Belmont Announce Cancellation of Games at First Horizon Park

Play for relocated games to be announced in the near future and will come from the three institutions.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt's Lee Omitted from USBWA All-Region Team

Only one player from Tennessee included on the team.

Greg Arias