Second Half Shooting Incouraging For Commodores

It was one game, well actually one half of basketball, but the Vanderbilt Commodores showed what they are capable of when the play team basketball, make wise decisions, pass and take good shots.

The end result was a strong second half and win over Austin Peay on Wednesday night at Memorial Gym.

Yes, it was just Austin Peay, but this is a program that won 22 games last season. It's still a mid major program that Vanderbilt should defeat handlily, and that's exactly what they did.

The Commodores fell behind by as many as nine points in the first twenty minutes, but battled back to take a one-point lead into intermission.

The second half looked like a different Commodores team, shooting the ball with more confidence, playing team basketball on both ends of the floor and sharing the ball as evidenced by four consecutive possessions that ended in baskets, three of those on dunks off backside cuts and sharpe passes to set up the finish.

And they weren't showtime lobs to the rim for rim bending slams, just solid basketball and pin point passes to cutters who then went up to finish.

The Commodores show a measly 43% from the floor in the first half, but connected a a 67.9% pace in the second half to end the game at 55.2% from the floor. Just inagine what a simiklar first half would have looked like on the final scoreboard.

It won't be as easy in coming games, and no one should get overly excited and think this team will somehow magically compete for the SEC title, but this team seems to be coming along and growing togehter. They are capable of good stretches of play and equally seseptible to terrible stretches, all in the same game.

It will be a long season, but when this team plays as one and get a few bounces, it could be a fun group to watch and one that might even surprise a team or two.

Aaron Nesmith is the unquestioned leader, averaging just over 26 points per game so far, but he is also getting help from freshman Scottie Pippen Jr. and on some nights there are other players who join in.

If Jerry Stackhouse and his staff can somehow manufature an inside presence offensively, then this team would improve even more. Once again, they aren't likely a threat to win the conference even with an inside presence, but it would add another layer to a team that is growing and showing signs of improvement, which is a step in the right direction.