Sources: AK Okereke Not Expected To Play For Vanderbilt Basketball in 2026-27

NASHVILLE--Vanderbilt forward AK Okereke is not expected to play for Vanderbilt basketball in 2026-27, multiple sources with direct knowledge of the situation indicated to Vandy on SI.

Okereke is out of eligibility as it stands, but he and his camp have worked to gain an additional year on the basis that the Ivy League doesn't allow players to redshirt and that he should be given that year back as a result of his inability to do so. Okereke was a walk-on at Cornell that season, appeared in just three games and played a total of six minutes.

That matter isn't expected to be settled until late June. The expectation, though, is that Okereke is more focused on a professional career at this point and that Vanderbilt is evaluating other options.

Okereke has signed with ADS Sports Management, which declared on Instagram that it's been a "busy pre-draft process" for their client. The management company has clients returning to college, but also a heavy dose of players with expired eligibility turning pro. Former Vanderbilt forward Devin McGlockton is also signed with the company. Neither of which are expected to be drafted, but will be highly-sought after players overseas.

Vanderbilt only had Okereke for one season, but he was among its most impactful players as it reached the Round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since the 2011-12 season. Okereke averaged 9.6 points and 3.6 rebounds per game while shooting 48.1% from the field and 40.0% from 3-point range.

Okereke took pride in his unconventional role for that Vanderbilt team.

“I know exactly what I need to do,” Okereke told Vandy on SI at the time, “Anchor down the defense and have the intensity of your focus on that end first, and then the offensive will come. I'm not worried about it too much, I just kind of pick my spots and I want to be aggressive.”

Okereke was a go-to option at the end of his Cornell career before transferring to Vanderbilt for what appears to be his final college season. He started his career as a walk-on at Cornell and turned into a better college player than most evaluators would have projected.

The indication is that Vanderbilt is still looking to use its final scholarship, even if it isn't on Okereke.

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