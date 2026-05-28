What the Tyler Tanner Decision Says About Vanderbilt Basketball as a Program

One of the best days in Vanderbilt men’s basketball program history in recent memory has arrived. Vanderbilt’s star point guard Tyler Tanner has decided that he is withdrawing from the 2026 NBA Draft to return to Vanderbilt for his junior season.

The decision was one of the biggest in the sport of college basketball the country saw Wednesday. With the deadline for players to stay in the draft or go back to school arriving at 11:59 pm. ET tonight, Tanner used almost every hour that he could to make his final decision.

Tanner’s choice to return is extremely impactful to Vanderbilt’s roster structure and the trajectory the Commodores have going into the 2026-2027 season this fall. The added production, energy and influence Tanner offers to Vanderbilt is something that few players in college basketball have.

With Tanner, Vanderbilt now becomes one of the more dangerous teams in the country for a program looking to get to the second weekend and beyond in the NCAA Tournament.

Tanner returning to Vanderbilt says something about the bigger picture of the Commodores as a program: Vanderbilt has the resources to stay relevant in the nationwide landscape of college basketball.

As Vandy On SI’s Joey Dwyer reported , Tanner is the highest paid player in Vanderbilt basketball history and is one of the highest paid players in college basketball. That says a lot about what resources Vanderbilt now has in this NIL era of college sports as well as the job head coach Mark Byington has done with the resources he has at his disposal.

Along with that, a program like Vanderbilt that has the ability to retain players through its NIL resources has the oppotunity to have prolonged relevancy in the sport. In other words, last season was not just a magic carpet ride Vanderbilt took its fans on to the Round of 32.

Rather, last season was just the start of where Byington can take Vanderbilt in the future. Shortly after Vanderbilt’s 2025-2026 season ended, the Commodores signed Byington to a contract extension that locks him up for the future. That is an added layer of insurance that Vanderbilt is not going to go back to the bottom of the SEC and maybe scratch out a NCAA Tournament bid.

With that in mind, it is clear that a school like Vanderbilt is one of the biggest beneficiaries of the current times in college sports. As a result, its athletic department – especially men’s basketball – has the tools to be a mainstay competing against some of the other top programs in the SEC.

The other element Tanner’s decision shows about Vanderbilt is that Nashville has become a place where prominent collegiate athletes want to play. It is a good thing Vanderbilt is able to provide Tanner the financials to sway him to Vanderbilt, but it is another thing when the hometown player wants to stay and delay getting drafted another year.

Moreover, though, the roster Byington has built at Vanderbilt is more than just Tanner. The transfer portal class the Commodores brought in this offseason makes Vanderbilt a dangerous team as well.

Vanderbilt brought in sought out transfer prospects such as Colorado center Bangot Dak and Nebraska forward Berke Buyuktuncel and Washington State shooting guard Ace Glass.

Those players are expected to be significant contributors to Vanderbilt’s team next season. Vanderbilt not only had the resources to sway those players to come to Nashville, but Byington sold his transfer class on his vision for the future of the program, showing that Vanderbilt is a desired place in college basketball.

The impact Tanner’s return has on Vanderbilt is something that both parties benefit from. Tanner gets to stay another season playing in his home city getting financial support, while Vanderbilt proves that it is looking forward to prolonged relevance in the SEC basketball.

On paper, Vanderbilt looks like a team that is ready to have another breakthrough season. Now, it just has to turn it into results on the court.

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