Sources: Bryce Griggs Completed Vanderbilt Visit

NASHVILLE—Vanderbilt hosted Bryce Griggs on an official visit during its Saturday game against Tennessee, Vandy on SI has learned.

Griggs is a former four-star recruit in the high school class of 2022, who chose to take the Overtime Elite route rather than the college route. Prior to leaving for Overtime Elite, Griggs’ top seven schools list included Houston, Texas, Memphis, Baylor, Kansas and LSU.

In his regular-season with OTE, Griggs averaged 16.4 points, 7.9 assists and The 6-foot-3 guard averaged 13.3 points, 5.3 assists, 3.5 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 2.8 turnovers per game in the playoffs while shooting 46.5% from the field as well as 28.6% from 3-point range. Griggs declared for the NBA Draft in 2023, per Real GM, but went undrafted. The class of ‘22 guard was picked No. 24 overall in the NBA G-League Draft by the Texas Legends, but has never played in the G League or the NBA.

Since leaving OTE, Griggs has played overseas for KK Kotor–a professional basketball club in Montenegro–as well as Rayos De Hermosillo–a professional club in Mexico. Griggs averaged 10.3 points, 3.0 assists and 2.0 rebounds per game for KK Kotor while playing 28.8 minutes per game and shooting 44.4% from the field in three games as a 20 year old.

The now-22 year old played 28 games for Rayos De Hermosillo in 2024-25 and averaged 10.9 points, 4.4 assists as well as 3.2 rebounds per game. Griggs shot 47.3% from the field, a career-best 36.1% from 3-point range and 81.6% from the free throw line.

Griggs has been granted NCAA clearance to enroll at schools–which means he’s been granted eligibility, a source told Vandy on SI. Prestige Management Group said in a release announcing Griggs’ eligibility that they anticipate him receiving “at least” two years of eligibility.

The schools reaching out to Griggs upon his eligibility being finalized included Ole Miss, TCU and Maryland, his agents told The Athletic’s Tobias Bass at the time.

Vanderbilt also hosted four-star signee Jackson Sheffield for Saturday’s game, Vandy on SI learned.

The Commodores are set to lose standout guard Duke Miles and will likely lose veteran guard Frankie Collins, but are set to have a backcourt bolstering from Eastern Kentucky transfer George Kimble–who has been with the program this season, but hasn’t played–as well as four-star guard Ant Brown. The question in the backcourt is whether Vanderbilt will have Tyler Tanner for another season or whether he will declare for the NBA Draft.

Griggs would play for Vanderbilt next season if it can land his commitment.